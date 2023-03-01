"Feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working" - Ian Wright claims one Gunners star has struggled due to Gabriel Jesus' absence

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Gabriel Martinelli will benefit from Gabriel Jesus' return to the first team.

Jesus has been out of action since the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a serious knee injury. According to Football.London, the former Manchester City forward could return from his injury before the international break commences in the second half of March.

Eddie Nketiah has impressed in his absence, while the Gunners signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. However, Wright believes that Jesus' teammates, especially Martinelli, would massively benefit from his return.

He said on Premier League Productions (h/t Metro)

"Arsenal are straining every sinew right now to stay in front [of Manchester City], Yes, we have Jesus coming back which will then hopefully fire up Martinelli even more because our left-hand side has missed Jesus."

He added:

"Jesus would interchange with Martinelli, and he would get inside and we would get a little bit more going on our left side. That has been a bit redundant even though Martinelli has scored some goals, he’s had to come off the bench to do that. It feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working."

The Gunners legend concluded:

"And once that comes back maybe we could start scoring more goals again and getting those goals and chances that we need to score, just to give us a bit more breathing space in the game because I don’t think from now on in Man City are going to relent."

Jesus has five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for his new club.

Arsenal boss explains Gabriel Martinelli omission vs Aston Villa

Gabriel Martinelli has started every league game for Arsenal this season until the north London giants' trip to Villa Park on February 18.

He was left on the bench as manager Mikel Arteta started a front three of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard. Before this game, Martinelli hadn't scored in his last eight appearances across competitions.

He came on against Aston Villa and scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to hand Arsenal a 4-2 win. He regained his place in the starting XI on February 25 when the Gunners faced Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game as his team retained its two-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

After the game, Arteta explained why Martinelli was benched against the Villans. He said (h/t Football.London):

"Sometimes you have to give someone a breather to come back with even more energy and enthusiasm. Delighted on his contract and we want to keep our best players at the club."

