"Feels much better" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hilariously explains why he became 'almost anti-alcoholic' last season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hilariously admitted he almost became anti-alcoholic last season due to the Reds' poor away record.

Liverpool's impressive start to the season continued as they came from behind to down Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at the Molineux on Saturday, September 16. They are now third in the Premier League table with 13 points, having played five games.

Jurgen Klopp was so happy with his side winning another away game that he revealed a hilarious pact he had made with himself to the media. He told talkSPORT (via Tribuna):

"Much better, it feels much better, I only have a beer when we win an away game. And last year I almost became an anti-alcoholic! So it's of course, better. But we all know that everything is new. We cannot always mention last season, as bad as we were and as useful as it might be."

Klopp added:

"But obviously we don't think about our away record anymore, so when we came here today, and when I saw the first half, I didn't think the same as last year."

Liverpool had a dismal away record last season in the league, winning just six out of 19 games on the road. It was arguably the decisive factor in the Reds finishing fifth and failing to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

They have already earned seven of a possible nine points away from home this season, drawing with Chelsea and beating Newcastle United and Wolves.

Andy Robertson praises Jarell Quansah for performance in Liverpool debut

The Reds full-back praised Liverpool academy graduate Jarell Quansah for putting in an assured performance on his debut as the Reds defeated Wolves 3-1.

Quansah was handed his full debut on Saturday, starting alongside Joel Matip at centre-back. Joe Gomez was forced to fill in as right-back due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury. Virgil van Dijk was suspended while Ibrahima Konate only made the bench, following his return from injury.

Quansah had a decent outing and was only forced to be substituted in the 83rd minute due to cramps. Robertson said about the youngster's performance (via Liverpool's official website):

“Excellent from the big man. I don’t think many of us helped him in the first half, which, when you’ve got experienced players around, you probably look for help more. We tried to protect him but I think as a collective unit, we weren’t as good in the first half, but he was very assured, done his defending very well and then on the ball he was cool and calm."

He added:

“He has got a bright future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well and for him to step in at a really tough place to come, a really tough team to play against, and to put in that performance, particularly in the second half, then fair play to him for his first start.”

Quansah could feature again for the Reds against LASK in the group stage of the Europa League on September 21.