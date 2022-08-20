“Fergie knew it as well, but Fergie loved him for it, absolutely loved him” – Ben Foster names Manchester United legend who ‘would moan about everything’ 

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster named Gary Neville as the biggest moaner in the dressing room during his time at Old Trafford.

Foster, 39, signed for the Red Devils from Stoke City in 2005 but spent several seasons on-loan at other clubs, most notably Watford. Foster played just 23 times across three years at Manchester United before he was sold to Birmingham City in 2010.

When asked by talkSPORT about who the biggest moaner was at the club, the former England shot-stopper named Neville, as he explained:

“The biggest moaner has to be Gary Neville. For sure, it’s Gary Neville, but kind of in the right way at least. He wouldn’t moan for moaning’s sake, he would do it because his standard were so high and he was so driven and just wanted everything done properly."

Foster claimed that Neville moaned about a lot of things. He stated that the then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson knew about the right-back's moaning and even liked him for it. He said:

"You could always hear him coming down the corridors or the changing rooms. You’d go to the changing room door and you’d hear him moaning and think, ‘Na, I’m going back to the canteen!.' It would be anything. It could be the organisation, the travel itinerary for the weekend – ‘why are we leaving at that time? It only takes 15 minutes to get there’."

He added:

"He would moan about absolutely everything. Fergie knew it as well, but Fergie loved him for it, absolutely loved him. You don’t get many players like that anymore.”

Ben Foster worried about Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea endured a nightmare game against Brentford in Manchester United's most recent Premier League clash as his team lost 4-0. He let an easy goal let in from a Joshua Dasilva shot and then made a poor pass for Brentford's second goal.

Foster is concerned that the 31-year-old will not be able to play Erik ten Hag's preferred style of playing out from the back. As per The Metro, he stated:

"The worrying thing for me though was after (his error for the first goal), De Gea was still trying to play the ball out from the back. I think the problem with De Gea, and he’s a world class goalie and he is one of my favourite goalkeepers in the Premier league era, but he’s not suited to playing it out from the back."

He added:

"He’s not suited to the type of football Ten Hag wants to play. If Ten Hag wants to play this style of football they are going to get caught out like they did against Brentford."

