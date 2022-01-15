"Fergie used to call Cristiano Ronaldo a little fizz pot" - Teddy Sheringham explains how strong mentorship at Manchester United transformed Ronaldo into a superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been far from the fairytale he and the club's fans expected it to be. However, in a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that one of his primary interests at the club is to guide and mentor younger players.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been drawing plenty of flak in recent times, not just due to his terribly poor form, but also because of his seemingly disappointing attitude and body language.

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham recently discussed Rashford's predicament and claimed that the Englishman and other young players at the club could well and truly do with a strong mentor - someone like Roy Keane, who was there for the likes of Ronaldo himself when he first joined Manchester United.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

“Couple of weeks ago when Rashford was already having a tough time, I saw him try to do a shoulder barge.

“The ball came over and laid a little header into someone’s path and the game goes on. He’s trying to do a little shoulder pass and if you’re having a good time it comes off.

“In my day, there would have been a senior professional who would have said: ‘Oi, what the hell are you doing? Get hold of the ball, lay it off and get back into this game!’

“That would bring you back down to earth but it doesn’t seem like there’s anyone at Manchester United demanding that. Perhaps a Roy Keane if he was still captain he’d be doing that. You’ve got to have them around, the young lads have to be taught that in the game,” Sheringham said.

The former forward also recognized Cristiano Ronaldo's presence and efforts to guide the youngsters at Manchester United. Sheringham also looked back on a young Cristiano Ronaldo who had just joined the Red Devils, and was also similarly in need of guidance.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is only passing on what he knows best,” Sheringham said of the Portuguese superstar's guidance.

“When he went to United, I think Fergie used to call him a little fizz pot, little wingers that looked lively but nothing ever came of it. That’s what happened when he first went to United, he was a flying winger and nothing ever came of it.

“So Roy Keane got hold of him, Gary Neville, look this is what you want to do, want some end product, stop all the flashiness, get the end product and then you’ll become a player.

“He’s learnt that over the years and he’s trying to pass that on now to the younger lads at Man United. It’s just the way of the world at the moment. All the YouTube, the flicks and tricks, it ain’t about that,” Sheringham said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will hope to make amends in the second half of the season

Long road ahead

Although Manchester United currently find themselves in 7th place on the Premier League table, they're just six points adrift of 4th-placed West Ham with a couple of games in hand.

With 19 league matches remaining for Manchester United, it's too early to rule out a top-four finish just yet. However, the club and their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be well aware that they have a long and arduous road ahead to make amends.

