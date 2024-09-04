Fermin Lopez sends emotional message on social media as Barcelona learn potential return date of the Spanish midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has posted an emotional message on social media, following the injury he suffered while training with Spain's Under-21 team. Lopez had joined up with his international teammates to take on Scotland and Hungary in their Euro U-21 qualification matches.

However, the Spanish midfielder injured his left hamstring during training on Monday, September 2, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona have stated in an official statement that Lopez will be out for approximately three weeks.

The midfielder could miss three La Liga games and Barca's Champions League opener, as his return has been scheduled for September 25. Although there is a game against Getafe on that day, Barcelona reportedly expect him to be fully fit for their match against Osasuna on September 29 instead.

Reacting to the latest setback on social media, the 21-year-old midfielder wrote:

"There are falls that will make you fly."

Lopez has featured in three out of Barcelona's four La Liga matches so far this season. He will be hoping to continue his involvement with the first team when he returns from injury.

"This makes the fans feel proud" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona's ongoing La Liga domination

Fermin Lopez will rue his temporary absence from the Barcelona squad, especially because they have been on a brilliant run so far this season. La Blaugrana have been dominant in La Liga, starting their campaign in full swing with four straight wins.

They were ruthless in their most recent game against Real Valladolid, securing a 7-0 win at home. After the game, Hansi Flick spoke about their ongoing domination as they occupy the top spot in the league table. He said (via Everything Barca):

"The goal was to win all of our matches before the international break, which we did. I'm very happy today; so are the players."

"When you see how the fans are excited after the victory, and you see that the team doesn't lose intensity after seven goals, it's very good. This makes the fans feel proud. We are here to give our best."

The German tactician will be hoping his side continue their strong start to the season after the international break.

