Manchester United legend believes star midfielder has finally come out of teammate's shadow

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has stated that Bruno Fernandes dented Paul Pogba's ego when he joined the side in 2020. The Frenchman had come in for heavy criticism at the start of the season but has now become Manchester United's go-to-player after a string of impressive displays in recent weeks.

Paul Parker believes Pogba has raised his game after 'playing in the shadow' of Bruno Fernandes since the Portuguese international joined the club in 2020. Fernandes has been nothing short of sensational for Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old led United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season and has continued his impressive form in the current campaign. Fernandes has scored eleven goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League, which has seen him become a contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Fernandes, however, has suffered a slight dip in form in recent weeks. Manchester United have been been able to maintain their impressive run of form thanks to Paul Pogba, who has finally stepped up to the plate.

Pogba had, until now, failed to live to the hype after joining Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016. His recent performances, though, have shown that he possesses the quality to take over games and be the difference-maker.

Paul Parker believes Pogba's improved performances have stemmed from a stubborn refusal to be overshadowed by Fernandes. The former Manchester United player has called on the World Cup winner to maintain his current level to help the team win their first domestic crown since 2013.

"In 2020, he was playing in the shadow of Fernandes and that will have dented his ego. Pogba was signed for a big fee, his marketability and profile, as well as his playing ability," Parker told Eurosport.

"But the best profile you can ever have is to be an excellent footballer, and while Fernandes came in with a much lower profile, his status has outgrown Pogba's and for the right reasons, he's at the top for being brilliant," stated Parker.

Paul Pogba takes over the reins at Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes suffers a dip in form

Paul Pogba has been a shining light for Manchester United in recent weeks. The Frenchman single-handedly led Manchester United to victories against West Ham, Burnley, and Fulham.

According to Paul Parker, Pogba's impressive form has come at the right time for the Red Devils as talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes has suffered a slight dip in form.

"Fernandes quickly became the key man when he arrived and it became Manchester United and Fernandes, not Pogba. It was Pogba before for the wrong reasons," noted Parker.

"United need that from Pogba now to challenge for the title, for him to not drop below a 7/10 in any game," added Parker.

Manchester United will hope that Pogba continues his impressive form as they will face heavy competition from neighbors Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.