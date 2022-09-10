Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona ‘exit’ talk amid reported interest from Arsenal 

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has denied talks of any potential transfer from the Spanish club despite active interest from Premier League club Arsenal. The 22-year-old Spain international said he is concentrating on Xavi's project at Camp Nou to make his side a more competitive team.

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona in January this year after spending the initial half of the season with Premier League side Manchester City. Pep Guardiola signed the young Spanish forward from Valencia in 2020 on a five-year contract worth £23 million and agreed to sell him to Barcelona for £55 million, plus £10 million in add-ons.

In his brief career at the Etihad Stadium, Torres scored 16 goals and provided four assists in his 43 games for the club. However, the player was adamant about returning to play in La Liga. Since joining Xavi's Barcelona, Torres has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances across different tournaments.

Ferran Torres became a regular figure in Barcelona's starting XI last season, starting in as many as 16 matches in the previous campaign.

The player remains focused on playing at Camp Nou and is not ready to accept a new offer from another club despite losing his place to the club's new signings Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Instead, the Spanish international said that he is enjoying the competition he is facing from his fellow teammates.

Speaking to 90min, Torres said:

“An exit? I have just arrived at Barça!.' It’s a pride that a player like this [Lewandowski] is here, we already know him and we know what kind of player he is. There have been other signings, we are fighting to make a competitive team, which is what Barça deserves.”

The young forward is making full use of the minutes he has been getting under Xavi this season as he scored one goal and assisted another in their first Champions League group stage match against Victoria Plzen this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez includes Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso in the squad against Cadiz

Barca's two last-minute signings in the summer transfer window have finally received their first call-up as manager Xavi Hernandez includes them in the squad against Cadiz.

Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso are part of the squad traveling to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla for their La Liga match against Cadiz on Saturday. However, Sergio Roberto has been ruled out for some time after picking up a groin injury during the training session.

Xavi signed 31-year-old former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso on a year-long contract while Hector Bellerin returned to his youth club after terminating his contract at Arsenal.

