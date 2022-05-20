“Few with question marks” – Rangnick provides Manchester United fitness update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has shared that a few players could miss the Red Devils' final game of the season. This includes Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, and Jadon Sancho, who could miss their match against Crystal Palace on May 22. The German claimed that a decision on them will be made on Saturday, May 21 but hinted at a few more missing as well.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table. If they fail to beat Palace and West Ham United win against Brighton and Hove Albion, United will drop to seventh. They will then have to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Crystal Palace game, Rangnick confirmed there would be a few absentees. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We once again, unfortunately, have quite a few players missing and another couple of players with question marks so we have to wait for tomorrow's last training session. As it stands now, there will be quite a few players missing, but I am still positive there will be a strong starting line-up and finish the season on a higher note than we did at Brighton."

Rangnick shared three names who are a doubt for the match while insisting that there are a few more. He said:

"There are a few players missing but I don't want to name all those names right now. A few are still question marks, Luke Shaw's wife gave birth to their second baby today and he was supposed to be back for training tomorrow but apparently he isn't, so we will have to see if he is at least able to go on the bench on Sunday."

He added:

"In today's training, we had one or two players leaving the session a little early because they couldn't finish the session, because they had problems, that was Jadon and Phil Jones, so we need to wait until after the session tomorrow."

Ralf Rangnick's final match in charge of Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021. The German has taken charge of 23 league matches and picked up 10 wins.

Manchester United have lost just six times in the league since the German took the hot seat but have failed to finish in the top four this season. The clash at Selhurst Park will be the the final one under Rangnick, with Erik ten Hag taking over in the summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh