"Ffs we already lost", "No way we are winning" - Barcelona fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI for Villareal clash

Fans are disappointed with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's inclusion in Barcelona's XI to face Villarreal in a La Liga home clash on Sunday (May 18). Hansi Flick's side sealed their 28th league title with a 2-0 win at Espanyol in the previous gameday.

Ad

Ter Stegen, 33, hasn't played much this season, with a patellar tendon rupture keeping him out for large swathes of the campaign. In fact, the Germany international hasn't played in the league since a 5-1 win at Villarreal in September.

Overall, Ter Stegen has kept just one clean sheet in eight games across competitions this season. That lone shutout came in six outings in La Liga, where he has conceded six times.

Ad

Trending

With nothing to play for this season, with three titles secured, Barca boss Hansi Flick has rung the changes. But fans aren't enthused with Ter Stegen's inclusion in the XI against a Villarreal side that have won their last four league games and nearly assured of a top-five finish with two matches left.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One tweeted:

"Ter stegen ffs we already lost"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Ter stegen playing + heavy rotation + hangover + Villarreal's red hot form. Yeah no way we're winning"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar comments from other fans, with one commenting:

"Ignoring that Ter Stegen is playing"

Another wrote:

"Was expecting more rotations, but Ter Stegen is scary enough"

"Wdym our strongest 11 bro, Ter Stegen is playing," one fan tweeted.

Barca themselves are in a rich vein of form, especially in the league, winning their last six games, including a come-from-behind 4-2 home win over now-deposed holders Real Madrid earlier this month.

Ad

What did Barcelona boss Hansi Flick say after clinching the league title?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was understandably happy to win the La Liga title in his first season in Spanish football. The former Bayern Munich and Germany tactician arrived at the Camp Nou at the start of the season and has wasted no time in transforming the club's fortunes.

Ad

After starting the league campaign on fire, Barca stuttered for a while before ending in a flourish to dethrone holders Real Madrid. Following the aforementioned win at Espanyol, which confirmed their league title, Flick told Movistar Plus (as per the BBC):

"We've always thought positively and we could feel it looking at training sessions. At Barca you have to win titles, and three titles is just great.

Ad

"It's always important to be mentally strong. That is what we looked for throughout the year. Winning the Super Cup in January gave us confidence. It was great to see how the players have reached their highest level, and others have improved."

Apart from their league triumph, Barcelona also won the Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey this season, beating their arch-rivals Los Blancos in both finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More