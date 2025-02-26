"Ffs Brock Lesnar starts", "Another game playing with 10 men" - Fans react to Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Ipswich clash

Manchester United fans on X are fearing the worst after Rasmus Hojlund was included in the starting XI to face Ipswich Town. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Old Trafford later tonight (Wednesday, February 26).

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lenny Yoro, and Patrick Dorgu make up the defense. The midfield comprises Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, while Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Alejandro Garnacho start up front to complete the starting XI.

However, fans are displeased by Hojlund starting against Ipswich. The 22-year-old has been poor this season, garnering seven goals and one assist in 33 appearances across all competitions. Worryingly, he has netted just two goals in 21 league appearances and is without a goal in his last 11 appearances.

One Manchester United fan tweeted:

"Ffs Brock Lesnar starts 💔💀

Another fan posted:

"Hojlund again… another game playing with 10 men offers absolutely NOTHING!"

Other fans reacted below:

"Why is Hojlund starting??" one fan questioned

"Why is Hojlund still starting games 😤 " another reacted

"Hojlund starts his 8th game in a row despite having 8 horrific performances in a row. It’s genuinely impressive at this point," one fan insisted

"I know things are desperate striker wise... but Hojlund is so lucky to keep getting starts. Ineffective match after match. Are the kids really that bad? He HAS to do something tonight," another chimed in

"I am not convinced by them at all" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Ipswich

Despite being unconvinced by Manchester United, BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed them to defeat Ipswich Town 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

The Red Devils have lost three out of their last five league fixtures and are languishing in 15th place in the standings with 30 points from 26 games. Meanwhile, Ipswich will be desperate to climb out of the relegation zone and are currently in 18th place with 17 points.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Three months on, Ipswich will head to Old Trafford thinking they have a decent chance of beating them. No-one fears United at the moment. You just don't know which United side is going to turn up and, in the first half against Everton on Saturday, they were absolutely woeful."

"United do deserve some credit for the way they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park but I am not convinced by them at all."

He added:

"Ipswich ended up losing 4-1 to Tottenham at the weekend but they created a ridiculous amount of chances in that game, and they will get opportunities here too because Liam Delap is such a handful. A win for the Tractor Boys would be huge, especially now the gap to fourth-bottom Wolves has grown to five points, but despite United's many problems I just have a feeling Amorim will get a win, somehow."

Manchester United have the statistical advantage over Ipswich, as they are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against the Tractor Boys, winning five, and drawing two.

