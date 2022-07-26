"FIFA should be all over bullying like this and stop it" - Gary Neville urges Frenkie de Jong to take legal action against Barcelona over deferred wages

Barcelona are currently owing their midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, a whopping £17 million in deferred wages across the last couple of seasons, according to DailyStar.

Following reports that the Catalan giants have told the Dutchman to take further pay cuts or be offloaded this summer, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the Dutchman to open legal proceedings against the club.

In a Twitter post, Gary Neville advised Frenkie de Jong to sue Barcelona and urged other players at the club to stand up and support the Dutchman. He also slammed the Blaugrana for spending money on new signings while failing to pay existing players their full wages.

The former England and Manchester United defender wrote on his official Twitter page:

"De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him."

He added:

"A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it."

As it stands, there's serious uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona. The Catalan giants are desperate to offload the midfielder due to his high wages. In fact, they already have an agreement with Manchester United to sell him for €85 million.

However, de Jong prefers to stay put in the Catalan capital, pouring sand into Blaugrana's attempt to sell him. The club have made it clear to him that the only way he can secure his stay at Camp Nou is to accept a significant cut in his wages. It remains to be seen how things will end between the two parties.

The Dutchman prefers to continue at Camp Nou

Frenkie de Jong's numbers for Barcelona so far

In the summer of 2019, the Dutchman joined the Catalan giants from Ajax in a deal worth €85 million. So far, he's made 138 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt across all competitions, recording an impressive 13 goals and 17 assists to his name.

De Jong bagged four goals and five assists for Barca in 45 games across all fronts last season and will be looking to raise his numbers even further next season. That, however, will depend on whether he reaches a solution with the club over his continuity.

