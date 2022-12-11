FIFA open disciplinary case against Lionel Messi's Argentina after 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Netherlands

FIFA have opened a disciplinary case against Lionel Messi-led Argentina for their players' actions in the aftermath of their ill-tempered 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win against the Netherlands.

Argentina advanced to the last four of the quadrennial tournament via a triumphant 4-3 win on penalties in Lusail on Friday (9 December). After Nahuel Molina and Messi scored a goal apiece, Wout Weghorst's two late strikes forced the contest into a crucial penalty shootout.

However, La Albiceleste garnered headlines after players and coaches added to the on-field confrontation at the end of 90 minutes. Messi was among 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the knockout contest.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most shots (6)

◉ Most final ⅓ passes (20)

◉ Most chances created (3)

◉ Most duels won (10)

◉ Most fouls won (8)



1 goal, 1 assist.



#FIFAWorldCup Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. the Netherlands:◉ Most shots (6)◉ Most final ⅓ passes (20)◉ Most chances created (3)◉ Most duels won (10)◉ Most fouls won (8)1 goal, 1 assist. Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. the Netherlands:◉ Most shots (6)◉ Most final ⅓ passes (20)◉ Most chances created (3)◉ Most duels won (10)◉ Most fouls won (8)1 goal, 1 assist.#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/wz2vM1r0c3

Confirming their investigation, FIFA released a statement saying:

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match."

The Dutch national team is also being investigated for "potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match."

In a post-match press conference, Messi shared his thoughts on Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz's performance during the match. He said:

"This match shouldn't have ended as it did. I don't want to talk about the referee because they will sanction you. We were afraid before the match because we knew how he was and I think FIFA has to review this. You can't put a referee like him for these matches when he is not up to the level."

La Albiceleste, considered one of the favorites to lift the prestigious trophy later this month, are next scheduled to face Croatia in their semi-final clash at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (13 December).

Football Daily @footballdaily



Argentina vs Croatia

France vs Morocco



#FIFAWorldCup The semi-final is setArgentina vs CroatiaFrance vs Morocco The semi-final is set 🔒🇦🇷 Argentina vs Croatia 🇭🇷🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/hp8ZKLj9Qc

Lionel Messi lauds Croatia ahead of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup SF clash

Speaking during a post-match interaction, Argentina captain Lionel Messi lavished praise on 2018 runners-up Croatia ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown later this week. He said:

"Croatia showed that they are a great team. At times, they played on an equal footing with Brazil. It is a team that has been working with the same coach for a long time and they know each other well."

Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties after the match was locked at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes in Al-Rayyan on Friday (9 December). Neymar and Bruno Petkovic netted for their respective national teams.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes