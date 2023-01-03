FIFA president Gianni Infantino 'dismayed' at criticism over selfie in front of Pele's casket

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was dismayed at criticism over a selfie picture he took in front of Pele's casket during the Brazilian's wake.

Pele died aged 82 on Thursday (December 29) after a long battle with cancer.

Infantino drew major backlash when images emerged of the Italian taking a snap in front of Pele's open casket on Tuesday (January 3).

The FIFA president was pictured holding a phone and taking photos of himself and others at the Brazilian's wake in the city of Santos.

Infantino took to Instagram to defend himself amid the criticism he has received for taking pictures:

“Just landed from my trip to Brazil where I had the privilege to participate in the beautiful homage to Pelé that took place at Vila Belmiro, in Santos."

He added:

“I am dismayed after having been informed that I am apparently being criticised by some people for having taken a selfie and pictures at the ceremony yesterday.

Infantino then explained how family members had asked for the FIFA president to take photos with them:

“I would like to clarify that I was both honoured and humbled that team-mates and family members of the great Pelé asked me if I could take a few photos with them. And obviously I immediately agreed. In the case of the selfie, Pelé’s team-mates asked to do a selfie of all.”

Infantino attended Pele's wake along with heads of South American and Brazilian football confederations.

He was among the first to pay his respects before the Brazilian great's casket, displayed in the middle of the pitch at Vila Belmiro stadium, per the Times.

Infantino calls on every country to rename a stadium in Pele's honor

Infantino wants to ensure the Selecao icon's name is remembered.

Infantino wants every country in the world to rename a stadium in dedication to the late Pele.

He told reporters at the Vila Belmiro stadium (via the aforementioned source):

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé. Future generations have to know and remember who Pelé was.”

The Selecao legend is, for many, the greatest player of all time, scoring 77 goals in 92 international caps for Brazil.

He is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup on three occasions.

The Santos FC icon scored 643 goals in 659 games for the Brazilian club and was named as FIFA's Player of the Century in 2000.

