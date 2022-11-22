FIFA president Gianni Infantino explains why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could play in 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be a part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite both agreeing that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the last of their careers.

He believes that both Ronaldo and Messi have been preparing for this World Cup for a long time and will give their all to win the biggest trophy in the football world.

Infantino said that if one of the two goes on to win the title this year, the other would aim to work hard and win it in the next edition, just as competitive as the duo has been in the last two decades.

In an interview with beIN SPORTS USA, he said:

“If it’s really the last World Cup, they will decide it by themselves. Of course, I was reading about this in the last few days. If one of them wins it, it will certainly crown his career and maybe that the other will then try to win the next one. And because the other doesn’t like to lose, he will come back.''

He further added:

“The fact that they maybe think that this is their last World Cup, even in consciously will make them perform probably at the highest level they have ever performed in their career.”

Ronaldo is representing Portugal for the fifth time in the FIFA World Cup after making his first appearance in the 2006 edition. Like his eternal rival, Messi also made his first World Cup appearance in Argentina's clash against Serbia in the 2006 edition.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have achieved a lot in their professional careers, winning almost every possible trophy with the different clubs that they have represented.

They have tasted international glory as well, with Ronaldo winning the Euro 2016 title with Portugal and Messi lifting the Copa America trophy in 2021, leading Argentina from the front.

However, the FIFA World Cup trophy is a glorious trophy that both the legends are aiming to win as they claim to make their last appearance in the biggest football tournament.

Saudi Arabia fans imitate Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous 'Suiii' celebrations after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia pulled out one of the biggest moments in their history as they thumped FIFA's number one ranked team Argentina in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, November 22.

Herve Renard's team came from behind to inflict a humiliating 2-1 defeat on Lionel Messi's Argentina in their opening game of the tournament.

After the match, Saudi fans came in huge numbers to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous 'suiii' celebration to celebrate the win and mock their South American rivals.

Argentina are among the leading contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, but a defeat in the first game of their campaign will hugely dent their confidence going forward.

However, the defending Copa America champions have two more matches to turn around their fortunes and qualify for the knockout rounds.

