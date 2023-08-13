FIFA president Gianni Infantino praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his incredible goal-scoring achievement

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had to say good things about Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese icon created a new landmark. Ronaldo has scored in 22 consecutive seasons in his career now.

Infantino, who is often accused of not being a very pro-Ronaldo personality, reacted to the feat, writing on social media:

"@cristiano has scored in 22 consecutive seasons. An amazing achievement for a great player."

Ronaldo was on fire as Al-Nassr won the Arab Cup of Champions trophy by defeating Al-Hilal in the final. He scored twice to help his team secure a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the tournament as the top scorer, scoring six times. He has now scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 25 matches for Al-Nassr.

Rio Ferdinand spoke about the hypocrisy regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo left the football world stunned when he secured a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent last season after terminating his Manchester United contract.

Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo's former United teammate, however, thinks that the Portuguese has been criticized in an undue manner for his move to the Middle East. Speaking about the issue, he said on the JOE YouTube channel:

“Look at how the media and people dealt with Messi going to America & Ronaldo going to Saudi Arabia. When a player goes to America, you greet him, but when a player goes to Saudi, he is attacked. Do you want to tell me that America is a perfect country?"

He added:

“If I had not retired 100 percent, I would go to Saudi Arabia without thinking & without a doubt.”

The SPL has been able to lure big-name stars from across the globe to the league. This league is offering players massive financial packages and that has seen them make the move to the Middle East.