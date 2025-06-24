FIFA reaches conclusion after investigation into racism row involving Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and Gustavo Cabral of Pachuca

After reviewing the referee's report about the incident between Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Puchuca's Gustavo Cabral, FIFA has concluded that the situation is far from clear-cut due to the lack of clarity. According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Madrid Universal), FIFA's investigation into the incident remains unsolved.
During Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, June 22, Rudiger accused the Argentine defender of directing racist remarks towards him. The incident happened in the closing moments of the match, and the referee quickly activated FIFA's anti-racism protocol.
Under the protocol, a formal investigation was launched. However, the whole verbal exchange between the two players took place directly, without the presence of clear audio or visual evidence. As a result, FIFA has found it challenging to decide with full certainty whether a racist insult was made against Rudiger or not.
If found guilty under FIFA's disciplinary code, players or coaches can be subjected to a suspension of at least 10 matches or a ban for a specified period. In severe cases or club-involved incidents, sanctions can escalate to the deduction of points and fines of up to €5 million
Xabi Alonso compares Real Madrid midfielder to English icon Steven Gerrard
New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has compared Federico Valverde to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Famous for his tactical brilliance and ability to play in different positions, the Uruguayan started against Pachuca in the frontline as a right winger.
The captain scored Los Blancos' third goal of the match and maintained the passing accuracy of 92 per cent. He also helped the side in defence, making four recoveries and two interceptions. After the game, Xabi Alonso compared the 26-year-old to former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
"Fede Valverde? I'm very happy to have him in the team. He has something of Steven Gerrard."
The former Bayer Leverkusen boss played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool from 2004 to 2009. While Gerrard was lauded for his role as a box-to-box midfielder, Alonso developed himself as a holding midfielder.
Additionally, the Englishman's versatility allowed him to play as a central midfielder as well as a second striker. Alonso and Gerrard won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup with Liverpool.