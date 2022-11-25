FIFA ready to allow rainbow-colored hats and flags inside the stadium during World Cup - Reports

FIFA are set to allow rainbow-colored hats and flags inside stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The controversy surrounding LGBTQ rights in Qatar has been brewing since before the start of the tournament.

Teams like England, Germany and more wanted to protest by wearing a One Love armband for the tournament. However, FIFA decided not to let the teams wear it.

Germany displayed their protest by holding on to their mouths ahead of the clash against Japan.

England skipper Harry Kane recently wore a rainbow colored Rolex to display his protest.

SPORTbible @sportbible Harry Kane spotted wearing £520,000 'rainbow' Rolex watch at World Cup after armband ban. Harry Kane spotted wearing £520,000 'rainbow' Rolex watch at World Cup after armband ban. https://t.co/0dYpmYvz3x

However, recent reports say FIFA will allow other rainbow-colored utilities inside the stadium for the tournament.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews FIFA has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games. FIFA has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games.

France star Eduardo Camavinga praised Didier Deschamps during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France vs. Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Didier Deschamps.

France star Eduardo Camavinga praised Didier Deschamps during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Le Parisiens, Camavinga said (via Madrid Universal):

“Didier Deschamps.. what comes to mind is world champion. He won as a player and as a coach. We play in the same position, so his advice carries a lot of weight. Deschamps often corrects my body positioning. I have a weakness in my game where I often position my body with my back to the game. It’s a dream to be coached by him and also by Ancelotti.”

Camavinga added that he learned a lot from the great Zinedine Zidane:

"I learned roulettes from watching Zidane. I wasn’t even born when he won the World Cup. My father had tapes of the '98 World Cup"

He further went on to term the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as his role model:

“Benzema is a role model. Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid captain. He’s someone very important in my life and he made me very comfortable in Madrid. We have a great relationship.”

The Real Madrid star also raved about his club teammate Luka Modric:

“You learn a lot from great players like Modrić. He tells me to play with simplicity, to control myself and, when I have the opportunity, to go forward with the ball. He helps me to stay calm, On my birthday, Modrić tried to congratulate me in French. It wasn’t right, but I liked the intention (laughs). Modrić told me that he could be my father because he is 17 years older.”

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes