According to Sportsmail, FIFA have been sent an integrity alert over Qatar earning an unusually high number of penalties in their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar have been preparing for the tournament by playing multiple closed-door friendlies. The matches haven't been televised or streamed.

However, there have been questions about the team getting awarded an unusually high number of spot kicks and FIFA have now been informed as well.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV BREAKING: FIFA are put on alert over integrity of Qatar matches just 48 hours before they kick off World Cup as governing body is warned about an unusually high number of penalties being awarded to the hosts in behind-closed-doors warm-ups. [Mail] BREAKING: FIFA are put on alert over integrity of Qatar matches just 48 hours before they kick off World Cup as governing body is warned about an unusually high number of penalties being awarded to the hosts in behind-closed-doors warm-ups. [Mail]

Qatar will start their campaign in the tournament against Ecuador on 20 November. They will also play Senegal and the Netherlands on 25 and 29 November respectively.

Qatar have been the subject of multiple allegations leading up to the tournament. Their coach Felix Sanchez has urged the team to focus on performances on the pitch rather than issues off the field.

He said (via The Washington Post):

“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm, and avoid the noise and rumours. Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm, and that’s how we planned this.”

David Beckham has delivered a message ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

David Beckham has spoken ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

David Beckham is currently working as an ambassador for Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a deal worth £10 million. The former England captain has now delivered a message, saying (via news.com.au):

“Every one of the great players I was lucky enough to play with, started in exactly the same way – in a back garden, park, or a street outside their home with just a ball and an imagination that they dared to let run wild. Almost two decades ago, a small group of football lovers from Qatar had an equally fantastic dream – that they could bring the greatest footballing show on earth to their home country and to the Middle East for the very first time."

ITV News @itvnews David Beckham appears in Doha but stays silent on his multi-million deal to promote Qatar 2022 David Beckham appears in Doha but stays silent on his multi-million deal to promote Qatar 2022 https://t.co/qllsgXDQlD

He added:

“And now we are here. Because when dreams are harnessed and mixed with dedication and hard work, they are no longer dreams – they become reality. Today is your day to dream. Because there is no limit to what you and your teammates can achieve in our beautiful game. Dreams can come true. That’s why you’re here. You share Generation Amazing’s twin passions for the game of football, and for making the world a more tolerant and inclusive place."

As multiple questions have been raised regarding the suitability of Qatar as the host nation for the World Cup, Beckham's message would be expected to change the vibes. At least, that's what the organizers would be hoping for.

Poll : 0 votes