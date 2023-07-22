FIFA Women’s World Cup: Ireland star Ruesha Littlejohn confronts Australia’s Caitlin Ford who holidayed with her ex-girlfriend after break-up 

Controversies flared up during the FIFA Women's World Cup fixture between Australia and Ireland on Friday after Ruesha Littlejohn snubbed a headshake with Caitlin Foord. This was followed by a heated altercation between the two after the full-time whistle.

Although the reason behind the feud is not entirely clear, the media is linking it to the possibility of Littlejohn and Foord having issues with each other due to Katie McCabe.

Just a few days before the FIFA Women's World Cup, Littlejohn parted ways with McCabe, her long-term partner and Ireland teammate.

Recently, McCabe was seen hanging out with her Arsenal teammate and Australia attacker Foord during her holidays in Ibiza.

As the two crossed paths on the football pitch in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Littlejohn first snubbed a pre-match handshake with the Aussie. When the match ended, the Aston Villa player leaned towards Foord with her middle finger pointed out.

The rift between Ruesha Littlejohn and Caitlin Foord has how become evident to all football fans. Moreover, it's been revealed that the Irish star was “restrained” by her teammates when they were heading towards the dressing room.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider from the Australian team gave an insight into the situation:

"Clearly there is still some tension surrounding from Littlejohn's side of things, which looks like it spilled over a bit on Thursday night. Caitlin and Katie are great friends. They play together for Arsenal."

Ireland sinks as Australia gets a winning start in FIFA Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Women's World Cup commenced in the best way possible, as fans got to witness some classic performances. However, the Matildas suffered a major setback before their first match as their skipper, Sam Kerr, suffered a calf injury.

In the absence of the star striker and captain, the Australian team named Stephanie Catley as the stand-in skipper. Despite all the challenges, the Matildas managed to capture a win in the inaugural fixture of the FIFA Women's World Cup against Ireland.

Scoring from the penalty spot, Catley's goal turned out to be the sole difference between the two teams. Next, Kerr-less Australia will be taking on Nigeria in their second group-stage match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, on July 27.