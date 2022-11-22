FIFA World Cup 2022: 17 football fans in Kerala buy ₹23 Lakh house to watch matches together

A group of die-hard football fans (17 to be exact) in Kerala pooled their money together to buy a house worth ₹23 lakhs to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup together.

ANI reported that 17 residents in Kochi's Mundakkamugal village bought a house together ahead of the start of the FIFA tournament.

The fans decked up the house with the flag of the 32 nations who have qualified for the tournament. They also made portraits of footballing icons Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).

The group of 17 have been watching the World Cup together for 15-20 years now. In order to continue that tradition, they opted to buy the house this year. They plan to convert the house into a venue for social and emergency services after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, Shefeer PA shed light on their plans. He said:

"We planned to do something special for 2022 FIFA World Cup. 17 of us purchased a house already on sale for ₹23 lakhs and decorated it with flags of FIFA teams. We've also planned to gather together here and watch the match on a big-screen TV."

He continued:

"Everybody is enjoying it. In the future, our next generation can also enjoy this gathering and their unity will continue. We are planning to buy a big TV. We will make arrangements for visitors of all generations to come here and enjoy the game together."

As per the house owners, most people in their village are rooting for either Brazil or Argentina in the World Cup.

Brazil tipped among six teams to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

In his column for Metro, former England international Glenn Hoddle predicted his favorites for the World Cup.

"I think England are in that little crop of about six countries that could win. If I was to put a bet on it, I'd probably say Brazil. I think it's quite open, there are going to be a couple of favourites, Brazil being one, but I'm not sure that they're hot favourites. There's no standout team that you think are definitely going to win."

Stating that a good goalkeeper is important to win the FIFA World Cup, Hoddle added:

"I think Brazil tick a lot of the boxes, they look quite solid at the back, and they have the flair at the other end of the pitch. I think they've got the right balance. To win a World Cup you need a goalkeeper who's going to play really well and I think they've got two goalkeepers [Alisson and Ederson] who are very solid."

Brazil take on Serbia in their first group-stage game on Thursday, November 24. The two other teams in their group are Switzerland and Cameroon.

