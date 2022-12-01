FIFA World Cup 2022: England hero Harry Maguire trolled inside Parliament of Ghana as crazy viral footage emerges

England defender Harry Maguire may be impressing at the FIFA World Cup, but he has been brutally mocked inside the Parliament of Ghana, as per the Express.

Maguire, 29, has been a standout performer for the Three Lions, appearing in all three of the side's clashes at the FIFA World Cup thus far.

He has provided an assist and helped England keep two clean sheets.

Despite this, his name was brought up in the Parliament of Ghana by politician Isaac Adongo.

The Ghanaian gave a rousing football-related speech in which he compared Ghana's vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia to Manchester United's Maguire.

He claimed that Bawumia liked to score own goals as Maguire does for the Red Devils.

Adongo started by seemingly talking up Maguire's qualities as a defender:

"But there is a player like you in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire that is playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He is a tackler and throwing his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world."

However, he quickly moved on the attack, claiming Maguire helps opposition with assists:

"Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest trend at the centre of Manchester United's defence and began to give assists to opponents."

Adongo then used Maguire as a comparison to how he feels Bawumia has faltered economically:

"In this country we have an economic Maguire. The same economic Maguire was giving lectures at university on how to restore the value of the city. Mr Speaker why did we give this Maguire the chance to be at the centre of our defence. He became the rest of our own goal."

Maguire has often found himself criticized by fans and media ever since his £80 million move to United from Leicester City in 2019.

The fee made him the world's most expensive defender, which has been a burden for the Englishman.

The Red Devils captain has made nine appearances this season, five as a starter, helping United keep four clean sheets.

However, Maguire has enjoyed more success with the England national team.

He was in the team of the tournament at both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 European Championships.

The centre-back has earned 51 international caps for England, scoring seven goals.

England's Maguire hit back at critics who treat footballers as robots ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Maguire on how footballers are percieved

Maguire reacted to the constant vilification of himself by fans and media ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The constant lambasting that has come the United defender's way has been ever-present since he arrived at Old Trafford.

He touched on this, saying:

“I think people see footballers as robots who don’t have emotions, but of course we have emotions. We’re disappointed and we’re hurt when we don’t play well."

