FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans left disappointed by rip-off food at fan zones in Qatar including wilted £9 Greek salad

Football fans are not happy with the food being served at fan zones in Qatar, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While it was widely believed that the Middle Eastern state's wealth would provide impressive options on the menu, fans have been shell-shocked at the lackluster fare available.

A picture of an unappealing Greek salad being sold to fans for £9 has gone viral, with Footy Scran sharing the picture to its nearly 500,000 followers.

38 Rial (£9) Greek salad at the Qatar World Cup fan zone38 Rial (£9) Greek salad at the Qatar World Cup fan zone 🇶🇦 38 Rial (£9) https://t.co/K5taOhM9Q3

There are other reports coming out (via LadBible) about dry nachos and minimal guacamole costing fans £4.60. An average portion of chicken quesadillas also reportedly set fans back by £8.

This has seen fans take to Twitter to slam the culinary options across the board with some stating:

“I mean if you’re eating/drinking in the fan park you’re kind of asking for it."

“You would think with all the money sloshing about over there, they could afford one or two food stylists.”

Another Twitter account (Football Away Days) revealed the cost of a burger and beer at the Doha fan park for the FIFA World Cup:

This will set you back £25. Burger & Beer at Doha fan park for the World Cup…This will set you back £25. Burger & Beer at Doha fan park for the World Cup… 🍔🍺This will set you back £25. 😳 https://t.co/zGc8W6gHNO

In contrast, the FIFA World Cup Qatar website discusses dining in the desert as a much more attractive venture. The website also includes a number of pictures of appealing food, with statements like:

"Enjoy a taste sensation at one of Qatar's numerous fine dining establishments. Take in Doha's spectacular skyline and immerse yourself in a range of cuisines including Arabic, French fusion, Asian, Mexican, and truly spectacular seafood, with a serving of local culture thrown in for good measure."

FIFA World Cup: Alcohol sales around stadiums in Qatar have been banned

FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar have confirmed a ban on the sale of alcohol at stadiums during the upcoming tournament in the Middle East. The Gulf state was initially expected to permit the sale of alcohol at stadia during the tournament but reversed course ahead of the event, set to kick off on November 20.

According to a report by ESPN, Qatar changed their stance on the sale of alcoholic beverages after previously agreeing to its sale with FIFA. It remains to be seen how FIFA will handle the situation, with the governing body in hot water with sponsors who hoped to sell alcoholic products at the competition.

FIFA will be particularly tense concerning their deal with American beermaker Budweiser, who are one of their biggest sponsors. They will hope to iron out a deal with the hosts soon, with the competition set to get underway in just a couple of days.

