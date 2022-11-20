FIFA World Cup 2022: "Fantastic skill" - England captain Harry Kane in awe of Manchester United star Harry Maguire's run in England training

England captain Harry Kane has reacted to a clip of defender Harry Maguire's skilful run in training ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Manchester United defender was seen taking the ball in a training game. He pulled out a roulette to beat one opponent before sending Conor Coady the wrong way twice. Maguire then shot towards goal, which was saved by Jordan Pickford.

England's second-most prolific goalscorer and captain Kane was impressed with Maguire's skill. Speaking to the Three Lions media, he reacted to the defender's run, saying (via HITC):

“We have got Harry Maguire’s run. I saw it live, but I am going to have another look just to see if I missed anything and see how good it really was. It’s a fantastic, fantastic run. Fantastic skill. I would have loved to have seen the back of the net ripple. That’s all I am going to say."

He added:

“He's (Harry), very good, but, you just missed the final (part) to get that maybe a few extra thousand likes on social media if it hit the back of the net, (but) unfortunately, Popey made a good save. He has a big smile on his face after. He’s loving life. Fair play, I like to see my defenders come out with the ball, and he did a great job of that.”

Gareth Southgate's side will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran tomorrow (November 21).

Wayne Rooney expects Harry Maguire to have good 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has backed Maguire to perform well for the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup.

In his column for The Times, he wrote:

"I think Harry Maguire will have another big tournament. He has performed better for England than he has for United — I think he would agree — and over the last couple of years, United have struggled."

Maguire has struggled with Manchester United this season, starting just five games across competitions under Erik ten Hag. His error-prone defending led to many questioning his selection in the Three Lions squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Maguire remains a key part of Gareth Southgate's side, and the 48-cap international will look to bounce back in the Qatar showpiece.

