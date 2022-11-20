FIFA World Cup 2022: France manager Didier Deschamps confirms stance on Karim Benzema's replacement

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that he will not bring in a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema in the Blues' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Tuesday (22nd November). They are scheduled to face Australia in their first group-stage match of the tournament.

Les Bleus, who won the competition in 2018, have arrived in Qatar with the hopes of defending their title. However, they have been dealt a major blow just days before their opener.

Star striker Benzema notably picked up a knock during in training on Saturday (19th November). Upon further inspection, it emerged that he has suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out of the World Cup.

There were claims that Deschamps could look to quickly bring in a replacement for the striker, with Anthony Martial mooted as an option. However, he has now confirmed that he will not call up another player to fill the void left by the Real Madrid talisman.

Asked if he intends to bring in a replacement for Benzema, Deschamps bluntly told French television network TF1:

"No."

The France manager refused to provide a further explanation when probed further. He said:

"Because I decided, simple."

Deschamps lost another forward to injury in the shape of Christopher Nkunku last week. While he decided to bring in Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement in that instance, he has now opted not to hand Benzema's place to anyone else.

Deschamps stresses France should not dwell on Benzema's injury ahead of FIFA World Cup

Deschamps admitted that Benzema's absence is a blow to France ahead of the FIFA World Cup. However, he stressed the need for Les Bleus to avoid dwelling on the striker's injury with just two days to go for their opener. He said:

"It's never fun, it doesn't make you smile. We had already lost Christopher [Nkunku] and everyone was very sad. This is Karim. But we have a goal and the group knows very well what awaits us with a game on Tuesday."

It now remains to be seen how the Blues will cope without the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. Olivier Giroud is now expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappe for the defending champions in their opener against Australia.

Apart from Australia, Deschamps' men will also face Denmark and Tunisia in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. They will be positive about progressing into the knockout phase as group winners.

