FIFA World Cup 2022: France suffer injury blow as key superstar seen struggling with ankle discomfort

France have suffered an injury blow ahead of their FIFA World Cup match against Tunisia. Kylian Mbappe is struggling with an ankle problem, according to RMC Sport.

France arrived in Qatar earlier this month with hopes of retaining their FIFA World Cup title. Things have gone according to plan for them so far as they have won both their group matches.

With six points to their name, the defending champions have already booked their place in the Round of 16. They will now look to take their winning run in the tournament to three games when they face Tunisia in their final group game on Wednesday (30 November).

Didier Deschamps is expected to rest some of his key players to keep them fresh for the knockout phase. Mbappe, though, was tipped to keep his place in the starting line-up.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is the joint-top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with three goals to his name. He is also just six goals behind Just Fontaine's record for the nation in the tournament.

Determined to break records and bag accolades, Mbappe is said to be keen to start against Tunisia. However, he has been struggling with discomfort in his ankle ahead of the match.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Kylian Mbappé a une gêne au niveau de la cheville. Elle était encore strappée mardi à l’entraînement. L’idée de le reposer sur le 3e match a traversé l’esprit de Didier Deschamps, et il y a peu de chances de le voir jouer 90 minutes. Kylian Mbappé a une gêne au niveau de la cheville. Elle était encore strappée mardi à l’entraînement. L’idée de le reposer sur le 3e match a traversé l’esprit de Didier Deschamps, et il y a peu de chances de le voir jouer 90 minutes. 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé a une gêne au niveau de la cheville. Elle était encore strappée mardi à l’entraînement. L’idée de le reposer sur le 3e match a traversé l’esprit de Didier Deschamps, et il y a peu de chances de le voir jouer 90 minutes.

The 23-year-old even had his ankle strapped during training on Tuesday (29 November). According to the aforementioned source, Deschamps has considered resting him against Tunisia.

While it's unclear whether Mbappe will start for France, he is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes. Should he be rested, Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be handed his first senior start for Les Bleus.

France expected to make wholesale changes against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup

Deschamps could make up to nine changes to the team that beat Denmark 2-1 at the weekend, according to L'Equipe. Veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandana has notably been tipped to start ahead of Hugo Lloris against Tunisia.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is expected to start at left-back, with Theo Hernandez set to be rested. Benjamin Pavard could also return to the starting line-up in place of Jules Kounde.

Kingsley Coman and Marcus Thuram are tipped to lead the line for France, with Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele dropping to the bench. Youssouf Fofana is another candidate to start against Tunisia in their final FIFA World Cup group match.

There have been claims that Matteo Guendouzi could replace Adrien Rabiot in midfield. William Saliba, Jordan Veretout, and Axel Disasi are other players who could feature for the team today.

