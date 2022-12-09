FIFA World Cup 2022: How many goals have been scored by Kylian Mbappe so far?

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his blistering goalscoring exploits as he continues to lead his side's pursuit of retaining their title.

The 23-year-old, who scored in the final of their triumphant 2018 campaign in Russia four years ago, has merely picked up from where he left off. He has scored five goals in the ongoing tournament, leading the race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot by two goals.

The PSG ace opened his account in France's 4-1 victory over Australia in their first game. Against Denmark, he scored both goals in a 2-1 win for the reigning champions.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a tricky shot and fired the winner 25 minutes later by bundling home from two yards out.

He was on the bench for their final group game against Tunisia but came on in the second-half as a substitute. Mbappe, though, was unable to prevent his side from going down 1-0.

However, the former AS Monaco star bounced back in spectacular fashion against Poland in the Round of 16, bagging another brace to help Les Bleus secure a 3-1 win.

Having struck four times at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe's overall tally in the competition now stands at nine — one more than Pele — and he's not even 24 yet.

At this rate, the French starlet could surpass former Germany international Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals.

France face England in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

France's pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles meets its toughest opposition yet in England, who have also impressed in Qatar.

The Three Lions cruised through Group B with minimal fuss before clinically dispatching Senegal in the round of 16.

Both teams are packed with incredible talent, so England versus France on Saturday (December 10) night promises to be a cracker. It will be their first clash at the World Cup in 40 years, when England won 3-1 in a group game. The winner will face either Portugal or Morocco for a place in the final.

