FIFA World Cup 2022: “It’s difficult” – Jack Grealish names England player with the worst dress sense 

Speaking ahead of England’s third game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jack Grealish has thrown shade at goalkeeper Nick Pope’s dressing sense, calling him the squad’s worst-dressed player.

England, who currently find themselves at the top of Group B with four points from their two matches, will take on bottom-placed Wales on Tuesday night (29 November). They have not yet qualified for the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but are in a strong position to do so against an out-of-sorts Wales side.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If the highest-ranked FIFA teams were to win every game, this would be England's route to the World Cup final If the highest-ranked FIFA teams were to win every game, this would be England's route to the World Cup final 😳 https://t.co/wHHdCgO3t9

Grealish, who was on the scoresheet in the Three Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup opener (6-2 win) against Iran, gave a candid interview ahead of the final group stage clash.

He spoke about his teammates, revealing the worst-dressed player in the squad. Grealish claimed it was difficult to pick someone as the players were mostly in their country’s gear before ultimately settling on the goalkeeper.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor, Grealish said:

“It’s difficult because with England you’re just in England gear a lot of the time… But I’m going Popey [Nick Pope].”

2022 FIFA World Cup: England star Marcus Rashford says fans don't need to boo them for players to understand they played badly

Gareth Southgate’s side were not at their best in their 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday (25 November). Fans were left unhappy with their performance and booed them mercilessly towards the end of the game. Marcus Rashford, who scored in Iran's 6-2 routing, asked fans to be more thoughtful, admitting that being booed by their own fans wasn’t a nice feeling.

Paddy Power @paddypower Days after smashing Iran 6-2, the England fans boo their team off the pitch after a draw that ensures they remain top of their group.



Remarkable. Days after smashing Iran 6-2, the England fans boo their team off the pitch after a draw that ensures they remain top of their group.Remarkable.

The Manchester United forward told the BBC:

"I feel like if we play well in the next game, that USA game will be forgotten. It's not a nice feeling. But to be honest we don't need fans to boo us to know we have not played well. It was a feeling that was mutual among the group - that we could have done better.

“You do question if you would have changed things in the build-up to the game but that is natural as players because you want to win as many games as you can. When you don't win it's disappointing but we can't be so negative about it. We're in a good position in the group.”

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 414 votes