FIFA World Cup 2022: "It's a good challenge" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to break Eusebio's record of 9 WC goals

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has legendary striker Eusebio's nine-goal FIFA World Cup record in his sights.

Ronaldo, 37, will lead Selecção das Quinas into their eighth FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Manchester United striker has impressed at the international tournament, with seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances.

He heads to Qatar somewhat out of form, having managed just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions for United.

However, the veteran attacker is eyeing Portuguese icon Eusebio's nine-goal record he achieved at the tournament in 1966.

Ronaldo was speaking to LiveScore when he revealed his determination to beat the former Benfica striker's record.

He said:

"It's a good challenge, I respect Eusebio, it's something that all the Portguese keep in their heart. He's an unbelievable person but if you have the opportunity, if you have the chance, I think Eusebio will be happy (smiles)."

Four of Cristiano Ronaldo's seven goals came in Portugal's previous appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Fernando Santos' side were eliminated at the Round of 16 by Uruguay.

Ronaldo's race to beat Eusebio's record starts in Group H, with Portugal's opener coming against Ghana on 24 November.

Selecção das Quinas then face their 2018 World Cup victor Uruguay on 28 November before their final group stage encounter against South Korea on 2 December.

The Portuguese captain is in good spirits ahead of his fifth appearance at the World Cup:

"The feeling is good to play these kind of competitions at the end of the year is interesting, is a challenge, is different but in my mind I think it will be good. I'm excited too, it will be my fifth World Cup and i'm really glad for that and to play in another World Cup."

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal's training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo missed training

Cristiano Ronaldo sat out Portugal's pre-2022 FIFA World Cup training session on 16 November due to gastroenteritis.

There is a ton of interest in Ronaldo after he took a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The striker ripped into Manchester United for what he perceives as a betrayal.

Santos confirmed his absence in a press conference.

However, he was asked if Ronaldo had missed training and used gastroenteritis as an excuse amid the controversy over the interview.

The Portuguese coach laughed and replied (via Football Daily):

"If it was any other player you will not ask that question. It's a fact that he's suffering gastroenteritis any player can suffer from gastroenteritis it's a fact. So he is not ready to play tomorrow."

Santos' men will face Nigeria on Thursday, 17 November, in a pre-tournament friendly at Estadio Jose Avalade.

