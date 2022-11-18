FIFA World Cup 2022: "Kane over Benzema" - England striker a better option than France superstar says Ray Parlour

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has told talkSPORT that England forward Harry Kane is a better option than France striker Karim Benzema ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England and France head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup and are expected to meet one another in the quarter-finals if results go their way.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kane will come up against Real Madrid's Benzema if that is the case, with both expected to have a massive impact on the tournament.

Kane, 29, has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

The England captain finished with the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Benzema, 34, has struck six goals and contributed an assist in 12 games.

He won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after finishing as the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga last season.

Parlour has compared the two should they go toe-to-toe in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

He began by touching on his fear of meeting France:

"I do worry about the quarter finals if England do get France, I know that they're missing players in midfield, but for me it's a 50/50 throw."

Parlour chose Les Bleus' front three when asked which nation boasts the best attack but claimed that he would rather have Kane than Benzema:

"You've got to say Kane is probably better than Benzema."

England and France's route to playing each other in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup

The two nations could clash in the quarter-finals

England will start their campaign in Group B against Iran on 21 November. They then face the USA on 25 November.

Their final group game comes against Wales on 29 November.

Meanwhile, France begin their World Cup journey in Group D against Australia in their opener on 22 November.

Didier Deschamps' side then face Denmark on 26 November before clashing with Tunisia on 30 November.

Should the Three Lions finish top of their group, they will face a side from Group A, consisting of Qatar, the Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, in the last 16.

If France win their group, they will face a team from Group C, which includes Argentina, South Korea, Poland, and Mexico, in the Round of 16.

If both sides win those last 16 encounters, they will go head-to-head in the quarters.

The last time the two nations met in the FIFA World Cup was back in 1982.

England were triumphant on that occasion with a 3-1 win in the group stages.

