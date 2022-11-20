FIFA World Cup 2022: Reason for Argentina captain Lionel Messi training separately explained; fitness update for opener against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has been training separately from the rest of Argentina's squad before the FIFA World Cup begins in a matter of hours.

Notably, for two consecutive days, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker has trained alone, and this is due to a fitness issue in his Achilles tendon.

According to AS, while the rest of Argentina's FIFA World Cup squad trains at Qatar University, Lionel Messi was absent, instead opting for light individual work.

The Achilles tendon situation is expected to be fully resolved ahead of their match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and La Pulga is expected to play.

According to the Argentinian Football Federation, Messi training on his own is due to "load management".

Notably, the playmaker has been under constant observation by La Albiceleste's team doctors, as the South American side intends to keep him in the best possible shape.

There are also indications that the doctors have no worries about his fitness ahead of the Saudi Arabia clash.

It wasn't just Messi who trained alone, as Lisndro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios were also absent from group training.

The trio will hope to be available for Argentina's group games against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland, all of whom could prove to be tough opponents.

An impressive showing in the group stage will lead the Albiceleste to a knockout seat in the FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi will be hoping to guide them well.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in his FIFA World Cup career?

Lionel Messi is one of the most prolific players in football history, with the diminutive Argentine racking up an insane amount of goals in both his club and national career.

La Pulga has scored 91 times for the Albiceleste and currently tops their all-time goal-scoring charts.

Lionel Messi heads into this FIFA World Cup just three goals behind the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who netted nine times in the global competition.

In what looks to be the playmaker's final World Cup, he will be hoping to match and even surpass his childhood idol at the tournament in Qatar this winter.

La Pulga currently averages 0.31 goals per World Cup game, with his six goals coming from 19 appearances, of which 17 were starts.

Messi will hope he can add to his tally in the competition and see his South American nation crowned Champions of the world.

