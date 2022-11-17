FIFA World Cup 2022: "There are players who are not 100% well" - Argentina manager says 26-man World Cup squad could still change

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 could still change as there are players in the side who are not fully fit.

Albiceleste earned a 5-0 win against the UAE in their friendly preparation game for the World Cup. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for them in the 17th minute. Angel Di Maria (25' and 36') bagged a brace. Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also got on the scoresheet in the 44th and 60th minutes, respectively.

Speaking to the media after the game, Scaloni said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There’s a possibility that our 26 man list for the World Cup could change. Let’s see. There are players who are not 100% well. We want to be cautious. We want to see their evolution.”

The likes of Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho and others might be in line if Scaloni decides to call up new players for the World Cup.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi speaks about retirement ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi recently said he might not carry on playing for a very long time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now 35 years old and is set to lead Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Messi is set to make his fifth appearance at the World cup. While speaking to Universo Valdano, he recently said (via GOAL):

“I don’t know, so many things happen, It was a dream that I always had as a child, of being able to play in Argentine football, that I would go to the pitch and I wanted to be there. But today it depends on many things, I have my family, three children, I just had a very big change in my life that was difficult for me and my whole family.

"Now I have gotten over it and we feel spectacular. love football, I love playing it and I enjoy it, the only thing I’ve done all my life is play football, and I’m sure that whatever I do after will be related to it, although I don’t know what. I don’t think I’ll play much more.”

Argentina are set to commence their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia in Group C on November 22. They will play Mexico next on November 26. Their last group game will take place on November 30 against Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

