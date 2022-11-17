FIFA World Cup 2022: Which teams have the youngest and oldest squads for the tournament in Qatar?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 20 in Qatar. 32 nations from across continents will be participating in this year's event.

Players from various age groups will feature in the tournament. Ahead of the mega-event, we take a look at the oldest and youngest squads that will be at the tournament in Qatar.

Which are the oldest and youngest teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Iran are the oldest team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an average age of 28.9 years (via Khel Now). Bayer Leverkusen attacker Sardar Azmoun is the most notable star present in the Iran squad.

They will start their World Cup campaign in Group B on 21 November against Gareth Southgate's England. Iran will also play Wales and Iran on 25 November and 30 November, respectively.

Here is a look at the top 10 oldest squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Iran: 28.9 years Mexico: 28.5 years Argentina: 27.9 years Brazil: 27.8 years Tunisia: 27.8 years Belgium: 27.8 years Uruguay: 27.8 years Japan: 27.8 years South Korea: 27.7 years Australia: 27.5 years

Ghana, meanwhile, are the youngest squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad has an average age of 24.7 years. Their most notable stars in the 2022 edition of the tournament are Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Thomas Partey.

Fans might remember when the African giants set the competition on fire during the 2010 edition of the tournament and reached the quarter-final stages.

Ghana will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on 24 November. They will also play South Korea and Uruguay on 28 November 28 and 2 December, respectively.

The list of the youngest squads in the World Cup is as below:

Ghana: 24.7 years USA: 25.2 years Spain: 25.6 years Ecuador: 25.6 years Senegal: 26.2 years Cameroon: 26.3 years Wales: 26.3 years Morocco: 26.3 years England: 26.4 years France: 26.6 years

The first game of the tournament will be played on 20 November between Qatar and Ecuador. Superstars across the globe like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar will be participating in the showpiece in Qatar.

