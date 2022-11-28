FIFA World Cup 2022: World champion boxer accuses Lionel Messi of wiping floor with Mexican jersey after Argentina dressing room video emerges

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has accused Lionel Messi of disrespecting Mexico’s flag following Argentina’s win over them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Having succumbed to a shock opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina picked up a much-needed 2-0 win over Mexico in their second Group C fixture on Saturday (26 November).

Lionel Messi scored his second goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to give La Albicelste the lead in the 64th minute. In the 87th minute, Enzo Fernandez bagged an insurance goal to seal a commanding win over the Mexicans.

Argentina were understandably elated during dressing room celebrations after their first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Skipper Lionel Messi also took part in the celebration, and appeared to kick a green cloth, identical to the Mexican jersey, while taking his boots off.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Chris @elmasgrande1239 @019_AS @Canelo Se estaba quitando los zapatos @019_AS @Canelo Se estaba quitando los zapatos https://t.co/oaG1mN3Pmx Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez has went off on Lionel Messi on Twitter. He claims Lionel Messi cleaned/wiped the floor with a shirt of the Mexican national team. A video shows Messi was removing his boots. twitter.com/elmasgrande123… Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez has went off on Lionel Messi on Twitter. He claims Lionel Messi cleaned/wiped the floor with a shirt of the Mexican national team. A video shows Messi was removing his boots. twitter.com/elmasgrande123…

Alvarez, who has won multiple world championships, spotted Messi’s supposed act of disrespect in Argentina’s dressing room video and called him out on Twitter. The Mexican boxer wrote (translated to English):

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????”

Messi’s side will play their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture against Poland on November 30. Mexico will take on Saudi Arabia in their last Group C game at the same time.

Lionel Messi reveals Argentina were angry after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

La Albicelste fell to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, which marked the end of their 36-game unbeaten run. Messi, who helped the two-time world champions get their campaign back in order with a special performance against Mexico, revealed how his team felt after the upset.

GOAL @goal Angel Di Maria doesn't want credit for his assist for Lionel Messi's goal Angel Di Maria doesn't want credit for his assist for Lionel Messi's goal 😭 https://t.co/pBJoXWxtq6

Speaking after the game against Mexico, the Paris Saint-Germain star said (via Mid-day):

“We were very angry all these days after that result. We did not expect to start the World Cup with a defeat. The days became very long. We wanted to change the situation.”

The goal against Mexico marked Lionel Messi’s eighth in World Cup history (from 21 games). He is now level with 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona and needs three more strikes to surpass Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 goals.

