FIFA World Cup 2026 location: Where will the tournament be held? 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is four years away, but this year's tournament is ending, and it's time to look toward the future.

The two-semi finals for this campaign are set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Argentina facing Croatia on Tuesday, 13 December.

Meanwhile, reigning champions France take on Morocco on Wednesday, 14 December.

The final is set to be played on Sunday, 18 December at Lusail Stadium.

However, who will be heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 as world champions?

They will be traveling to north America as the tournament is set to be held in three different countries.

The United States of America, Canada, and Mexico are the nations that will host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Known as the 'United 2026 bid', they beat this year's semi-finalists, Morocco, to become host nations. It will be the 23rd edition of the competition.

It is the first time three nations will host the tournament.

The competition will expand from 32 teams to 48 as FIFA tinkers with the format.

How many matches will the USA, Canada and Mexico host at FIFA World Cup 2026 and where?

The USA will host 60 matches of the World Cup in 2026, and they have 11 stadiums ready to put on the international showpiece.

USA's stadiums:

MetLife Stadium - New York/New Jersey (82,000 capacity).

AT & T Stadium - Dallas (80,000).

Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City (76,416).

NRG Stadium - Houston (72,220).

Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta (71,000).

SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles (70,240).

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia (69,796).

Lumen Field - Seattle (69,000).

Levi's Stadium - San Francisco Bay Area (68,500).

Gilette Stadium - Boston (65,878).

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami (64,767).

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each, and these are the stadiums that will be in use:

Canada's stadiums:

BC Place - Vancouver (54,500).

BMO Field - Toronto (30,000).

Mexico's Stadiums:

Estadio Azteca - Mexico City (87,523).

Estadio BBVA - Monterrey (53,500).

Estadio Akron - Guadalajara (49,850).

