FIFA World Cup final 2022: Where to watch Argentina vs France in India, USA and UK?

The 22nd FIFA World Cup final will be contested between France and Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, December 18. France will be looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy.

France secured a routine 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday, December 14. Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani were enough for Didier Deschamps' side to secure a place in the final.

Argentina, on the other hand, had an even more straightforward outing in their semifinal, beating Croatia 3-0. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez scored a brace with Lionel Messi also scoring from the penalty spot.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup final scheduled to take place?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 18.

When does Argentina vs France kickoff?

The kickoff timings for the various regions are as follows:

Local Time: 6 PM

United Kingdom (GMT): 3 PM

Indian Time (IST): 8:30 PM

USA (ET): 10 AM

USA (PT): 7 AM

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final?

UK: BBC One and ITV

USA: Telemundo and FOX

India: Sports 18

Where to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup final?

UK: BCC iPlayer and ITVX

USA: Peacock and fuboTV

India: Jio Cinema

What is at stake ahead of the World Cup final?

France and Argentina are facing each other in a World Cup final for the first time. There is a lot at stake heading into the final on Sunday.

Both France and Argentina have won two World Cups in their history. France have previously won in 1998 and 2018.

Argentina, on the other hand, have had a long wait without lifting the FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste won the World Cup back in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina did reach the final back in 2014. The South American giants, however, lost 1-0 to Germany in the final after Mario Gotze netted the game's only goal in extra time.

It is worth pointing out that France have also lost a World Cup final in recent times. Les Bleus lost the 2006 final against Italy following a penalty shootout.

