FIFA World Cup final: Argentina forced to replace 31-year-old star in starting line-up due to injury issues

Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna has been forced to withdraw from La Albiceleste's starting line-up for the FIFA World Cup final due to an injury, according to journalist Gaston Edul.

Argentina will lock horns with defending champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final today (December 18). We are less than an hour away from the showdown at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

La Albiceleste have notably received a major setback ahead of the clash against Didier Deschamps' men. Acuna has been forced to of out from the line-up due to a 'physical issue', according to the aforementioned source.

The 31-year-old's absence will come as a huge blow to Lionel Scaloni's plans for the match. The player had appeared in all but one of Argentina's six matches leading up to the World Cup final.

With Acuna unavailable, Nicolas Tagliafico will now start at left-back against France today. This will be his third start for the South American champions at the World Cup this year.

Scaloni will be hopeful that the Olympique Lyonnais defender can effectively fill the void left by Acuna. Tagliafico, on the other hand, will be determined to grab his chance with both hands.

Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory?

Lionel Messi has done most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste at the World Cup so far. His contributions have been pivotal to the team earning their place in the final today.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has scored five goals for Scaloni's side so far in Qatar. He has also provided three assists for his teammates in the six matches leading up to the showdown against France.

Scaloni will be hopeful that Messi will be firing on all cylinders at the Lusail Stadium today. He will also want other players in the team, including Tagliafico, to step up as they take on the reigning champions.

