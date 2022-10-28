FIFA World Cup: How many times has Portugal won the tournament?

Portugal are among the frontrunners to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an array of talent, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva.

They head to Qatar in Group H to face Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

But how many times have Seleção das Quinas won the FIFA World Cup?

The answer is zero.

Portugal have competed at seven editions of the tournament with their debut coming in 1966.

They reached the semi-finals of the competition that year but crashed out to eventual winners England.

Bobby Charlton's brace secured victory for the Three Lions, with Eusebio's 83rd minute penalty being Portugal's only response.

However, they did claim third-place with a 2-1 victory over the USSR in what is the best result Portugal have managed at the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's Eusebio chats with USSR goalkeeper Lev Yashin before the match Portugal vs USSR, World Cup England, 1966.

In 1986 they failed to get out of a group that consisted of Morocco, Poland and England.

They suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Moroccans and a 1-0 loss to the Polish but did manage to beat the Three Lions 1-0.

The same occurred again in 2002 when Portugal were eliminated at the group stages.

A 4-0 win over Poland was not enough as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Korea and a demoralizing 3-2 disappointment against USA .

Things did improve for Seleção das Quinas at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Managed by Luis Felipe Scolari at the time, Portugal made it to the semi-finals of the competition for a second time.

En route to the semis, Scolari's side beat the Netherlands in the last 16 through a Maniche 23rd minute goal.

It was a hotly-contested game that saw Deco pick up a red card for the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhost were sent off for the Dutch side.

Portugal came up against longtime rivals England once again in the quarter-finals and were the winning side through a 3-1 penalty shootout win.

However, Portuguese hearts were broken in the semi-finals when Zinedine Zidane's 33rd minute penalty knocked them out of the competition.

Scolari's side were also defeated 3-1 by Germany in the third-place play-offs.





Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal in the penalty shoot-out against England and led Portugal to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2006.





Portugal in recent editions of FIFA World Cup

Portugal could only make it to the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup and they were eliminated by eventual winners Spain. David Villa's 63rd minute strike proved decisive.

It was another exit in the group stages for Seleção das Quinas at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Current Portugal manager Fernando Santos was just getting started in the job but could not guide his side beyond the group stages.

They beat Ghana 2-1 but a 2-2 draw with the USA and a 4-0 defeat to Germany dashed their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

Portugal went one stage better in 2018 but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in the last 16.

