FIFA World Cup: Real Madrid star Rodrygo's hilarious interview with Ronaldo Nazario goes viral [WATCH] 

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo's hilarious interview with Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario at the FIFA World Cup has gone viral.

The Brazilian compatriots sat down together for an interview on FIFA.com in which Rodrygo, 21, touched on the experience of his first FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Real Madrid winger also discussed whether he was ready to fill the void left by Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The PSG man suffered an injury in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, and Rodrygo explained his willingness to replace him if he fails to recover throughout the tournament.

However, it was not the responses Rodrygo gave throughout the interview that have gone viral.

Rather, the way the young forward did everything he could for Ronaldo's ability to rub off on him.

The Selecao icon ended the interview by saying:

“Go with everything, good luck! The whole of Brazil is rooting for you. Thanks!”

Rodrygo then clapped the two-time FIFA World Cup winner's hand before leaning over and brushing his legs.

The Real Madrid legend looked confused but was in hysterics when Rodrygo rubbed his own legs.

You can watch the amusing video below:

Pablo Giralt @giraltpablo Rodrygo quiere un poquito de Ronaldo. Brillante final 🤣



Rodrygo quiere un poquito de Ronaldo. Brillante final 🤣https://t.co/PvluvFO4ZV

There is a reason Rodrygo is trying to magic up the talent Ronaldo Nazario possessed.

He finished the 2002 FIFA World Cup with the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals.

Ronaldo won the FIFA World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2002.

The Brazilian great scored 62 goals in 99 international caps for Brazil.

That's not to say that Rodrygo isn't on the rise, as he has been in scintillating form for Real Madrid.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season.

Rodrygo scored two breathtaking goals in a dramatic late comeback win over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Los Blancos eventually lifted the trophy, a first for the former Santos FC player.

He has earned eight international caps for Brazil, scoring one goal.

Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro earns plaudits after an impressive start to the FIFA World Cup

Casemiro is a man in form

Casemiro has come in for enormous praise after he scored a phenomenal winner in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Switzerland in Group G of the FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder struck the ball on the half-volley and it flew past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 83rd minute.

His Brazilian teammate Neymar didn't waste time in praising the former Madrid man.

Neymar said:

"Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

Brazil manager Tite agreed, saying (via ESPN):

"As a habit I always respect opinions, and don't comment on them, but I will allow myself to do that today. I agree [with Neymar]."

ESPN @espn Brazil legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka, and Cafu enjoyed that Casemiro screamer Brazil legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka, and Cafu enjoyed that Casemiro screamer 🇧🇷🙌 https://t.co/I9A0ihri4F

Casemiro's goal sent Brazil into the last 16 of the World Cup with a game left to play against Cameroon on Friday, 2 December.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1416 votes