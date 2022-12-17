FIFA World Cup third-place playoff: Romain Saiss and Azzedine Ounahi miss out as Morocco name playing XI for Croatia game

Morocco's starting lineup for their FIFA World Cup third-place play-off against Croatia has been released. There is no place in the side for Romain Saiss or Azzedine Ounahi.

The heroic Yassine Bounou has been selected in goal by Moroccan manager Walid Regragui.

Bounou was the hero in the side's knockout victories over Spain and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Daqi, Jawad El Yamiq, and Yahia Attiat-Allah start in defense.

The Atlas Lions have conceded just three goals throughout the FIFA World Cup.

Bilal El Khanouss, Sofyan Ambrabat, and Abdelhamid Sabiri are in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Sofiane Boufal start in attack.

En-Nesyri is a man in form, hitting two goals in six appearances thus far, including a memorable header against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Morocco's memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup journey

The Atlas Lions have been on an incredible journey.

Morocco started their FIFA World Cup campaign in Group F alongside Belgium, who were touted as favorites to win the group.

The Atlas Lions were also in a group consisting of 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia and newcomers Canada.

They started the tournament off with a 0-0 draw against Vatreni, a game where they had plenty of chances to win.

However, it was Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium in their second fixture that alerted many to Regragui's side's credentials.

Goals from Roman Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal did the damage against Roberto Martinez's beleaguered Belgians.

The Atlas Lions then secured a 2-1 win over Canada through goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youseff En-Nesyri to claim top spot in Group F.

They were drawn against Spain in the last 16 and shocked the world by beating the 2010 world champions 3-0 on penalties.

However, their best performance came in the 1-0 victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Many had expected Selecao das Quinas to head through after thrashing Switzerland 6-1 in the previous round.

However, Regragui's men prevailed to set up a clash with France in the semi-finals.

Les Bleus ended Morocco's hopes of making the final, but they made history along the way.

They became the first African side to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup and did so in style.

