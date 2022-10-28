FIFA World Cup: Who are all the previous winners? All you need to know

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the best players on the planet are set to converge on Qatar to compete for the ultimate prize in football.

But who is looking to claim yet another title? And who are aiming for their first triumph in football's biggest tournament? A quick look back at the past winners of the competition will show that Brazil have won the competition a record five times, with Germany and Italy close behind on four victories apiece.

Argentina, Uruguay and France both have two titles to their name while Spain and England have both won the competition just once. Uruguay were the first winners of the competition, as they beat arch-rivals Argentina 4-2 in 1930.

4-2 was also the score in the most recent final as France beat Croatia in Moscow to claim their second crown. The French will be among the favorites to retain their title in Qatar. However, the previous three winners of the FIFA World Cup have been subsequently been knocked out at the group stage four years later.

Brazil's victory in 2002 was the most recent occasion that a non-European side have won the tournament, a trend that could very well change in the warm climate of the Gulf state of Qatar.

The complete list of previous winners of the FIFA World Cup

With Qatar set to take on Ecuador on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, 20 November, we take a look back at all the previous winners.

While Germany have won the cup four times, they also hold the unfortunate distinction of losing in four finals, which is more than any other nation. The Netherlands have the even more unenviable record of losing three finals without ever winning the tournament.

Here are the full list of winners, runners-ups and where the final was held, from 1930 all the way up until 2018:

Year Winner Runners-up Venue of Final 1930 Uruguay Argentina Montevideo, Uruguay 1934 Italy Czechoslovakia Rome, Italy 1938 Italy Hungary Paris, France 1950 Uruguay Brazil Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 1954 West Germany Hungary Bern, Switzerland 1958 Brazil Sweden Stockholm, Sweden 1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia Santiago, Chile 1966 England Germany London, England 1970 Brazil Italy Mexico City, Mexico 1974 West Germany Netherlands Munich, West Germany 1978 Argentina Netherlands Buenos Aries, Argentina 1982 Italy West Germany Madrid, Spain 1986 Argentina West Germany Mexico City, Mexico 1990 West Germany Argentina Rome, Italy 1994 Brazil Italy Los Angeles, USA 1998 France Brazil Paris, France 2002 Brazil Germany Yokohama, Japan 2006 Italy France Berlin, Germany 2010 Spain Netherlands Johannesburg, South Africa 2014 Germany Argentina Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2018 France Croatia Moscow, Russia

