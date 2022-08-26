“Figures are not the most important thing” – Karim Benzema explains how he has evolved since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has taken his game to a whole new level following Cristiano Ronaldo''s exit from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

The Frenchman enjoyed a highly successful outing last season, leading the Spanish giants to UEFA Champions League and La Liga glory. He has opened up on how his game has evolved since Ronaldo's departure.

Benzema has been named the UEFA Men's 'Player of the Year' following his incredible exploits last season. He finished as the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga, scoring 15 and 27 goals respectively. Asked what has changed since Ronaldo's departure from Madrid, the Frenchman pointed to his number of goals.

UEFA @UEFA



15



Add a



Congratulations, Karim!



#UEFAawards 🥇 The 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year is… KARIM BENZEMA!15 #UCL goals – including 10 in the knockouts – as well as 27 in the Spanish Liga!Add a #NationsLeague triumph with France and it was an unforgettable campaign!Congratulations, Karim! 🥇 The 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year is… KARIM BENZEMA!⚽ 15 #UCL goals – including 10 in the knockouts – as well as 27 in the Spanish Liga!🇫🇷 Add a #NationsLeague triumph with France and it was an unforgettable campaign!👏 Congratulations, Karim!#UEFAawards https://t.co/4tMZcunNRE

"Cristiano helped me a lot, the 34-year-old told the media, as quoted by 90 Min. "With him, I had another role and when he left, I knew that I could take a step forward in scoring goals but still playing football. What has changed since then is my number of goals, but I continue to play as I think that we have to play this game."

Benzema is only behind Ronaldo (450) in Real Madrid's all time scorers list, with 325 strikes in 605 games across competitions. That includes 44 goals last season. However, the striker added that he isn't thinking of matching the Manchester United talisman's record.

"The figures mean that I am not far from the legends of Real Madrid, and that gives me confidence, although I know that reaching Cristiano's goals is impossible," he said.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



The Frenchman becomes Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer after netting in tonight's 2-0 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐙𝐄𝐌𝐀The Frenchman becomes Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer after netting in tonight's 2-0 #SuperCup win over Eintracht Frankfurt 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐙𝐄𝐌𝐀 👑🇫🇷 The Frenchman becomes Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer after netting in tonight's 2-0 #SuperCup win over Eintracht Frankfurt 💪 https://t.co/kLBCvXo1RX

"That is why I focus on what I can do in the field to help the team win. Figures are not the most important thing. I don't play thinking only of titles or goals, I play because I love football, although I have dreams, of course, like winning the World Cup or a Ballon d'Or."

How Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared this season?

The duo had a successful spell during their time together at Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema has taken off from where he left off last season, stepping up in front of goal to ensure Real Madrid start the campaign on the front foot.

He scored once in the 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month. The Frenchman has two goals and an assist in two La Liga games so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to hit top gear at Manchester United this season amid speculation surrounding his future. The Portuguese has fired blanks in three games and could leave the club before the transfer window closes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav