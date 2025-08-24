"Fill that gap until he comes back" - Ian Wright names Arsenal star who can replace the injured Bukayo Saka in XI ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons Noni Madueke should replace Bukayo Saka in the starting XI on the right wing ahead of their upcoming clash against Liverpool. Saka could potentially be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a suspected hamstring injury during the Gunners' 5-0 win over Leeds United (August 23).Arsenal won their second straight Premier League game this season in dominant fashion against Leeds. Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres each netted a brace while Bukayo Saka also got on the scoresheet. Unfortunately for them, Saka had to be subbed off in the 53rd minute after he felt his left hamstring. Moreover, Martin Odegaard picked up a shoulder injury in the 38th minute and was also swiftly replaced.Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on both players following the game, telling reporters (via GOAL):&quot;Martin looks like a shoulder issue so we will have to scan tomorrow and understand how bad it is. And Bukayo had to come off after sprinting and when he was wrestling with the defender he felt something in his hamstring, I think. It is the other side [to Saka's previous hamstring injury] but it is still not good. I don't know [how long they will be out for].&quot;Ian Wright provided his verdict on Saka's injury as well, telling Premier League Productions (via METRO):&quot;It was a relief to know [it was the left hamstring] because having an operation on a hamstring injury says that it’s very, very serious so it would have been quite disappointing and sad to hear if it was the same one. But I’m sure at this stage of the season, second game in, obviously he’s felt something and he’s done the right thing: he’s gone down, make sure you can catch it early and hope it’s not too serious. But hamstring, we’re talking four or maybe six weeks.&quot;He also believes Madueke should start at right wing against Liverpool, despite the summer signing starting at left wing during Arsenal's win against Leeds:&quot;This is why the signings [are important]. Madueke can play this side and this is why you bring in a Madueke. I’m not saying he’s going to play like Saka, but fill that gap. He plays on that side, that’s where he likes to play… fill that gap until Saka comes back because he’s got a chance now.&quot;While Saka was fortunate to avoid re-injuring his right hamstring, which sidelined him for around three months last season, he is expected to miss the Liverpool clash (August 31). Noni Madueke will be aiming to effectively deputize, having joined from Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of £48.5 million on July 18.Arsenal complete signing of Eberechi Eze ahead of Liverpool showdownBefore Arsenal's dominant 5-0 win over Leeds United, Eberechi Eze was unveiled at the Emirates Stadium and was given a passionate welcome by fans. The Gunners signed Eze on a four-year deal from Crystal Palace for a reported initial fee of £60 million, plus £7.5 million in potential add-ons on August 23.Eze flourished at Crystal Palace over the past five seasons, recording 40 goals and 28 assists in 169 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder also helped the Eagles win two trophies last season - the FA Cup and their recent FA Community Shield final win over Liverpool.The England international is in contention to start for Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, August 31.