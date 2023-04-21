“Filling me with vitality again” – Dani Alves’ estranged wife shares snap of kiss with female friend after demanding divorce from ex-Barcelona star

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves' estranged wife Joana Sanz has posted a picture of herself kissing a female friend after demanding a divorce.

Sanz shared a video of herself and her pal, Sandro Tabares at a party, with her 982,000 Instagram followers. The Spaniard is seen with her arms around Tabares while they sing at the party. She was celebrating her friend's birthday and captioned the clip:

"Happy birthday, I LOVE YOU. Thank you for lifting me off the ground and filling me with vitality again. We keep adding moments. Through thick and thin."

The 29-year-old Spanish model is seeking a divorce from Dani Alves, 39, after he was arrested on suspicion of rape. Sanz also shared a link to an article from Spanish publication El Mundo about women whose partners have been unfaithful. The article features pictures of Sanz and comments on infidelity. The author writes:

"Infidelity should only dwarf the one who lies, but it is difficult to ignore the component of shame felt by those who have been deceived. Is the break up out of self-love or pressure."

Alves appeared in court on Monday (April 17) where he insisted that his sexual encounter with the alleged rape victim was consensual. The former Barcelona right-back has been in prison since January 20. The alleged incident took place in December 2022.

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves asks to be released on bail

Dani Alves feels exonerated by security cameras.

Dani Alves has asked the judge overseeing his trial to allow him to be released on bail. Marca reports that the Brazilian feels he should be exonerated by security camera videos.

The Brazilian's lawyers Cristobal Martell and Arnau Xumetra have asked for his provisional release. They had also made the same request in February, which was turned down by the court.

The reason behind the request being denied in February was that Alves was deemed to be someone with a big chance of fleeing the country. The evidence against him is said to be severe and diverse.

Alves' playing career has been tarnished by his arrest. The former Barcelona right-back was still playing for Mexican outfit UNAM at the time of his arrest. However, Pumas have decided to end his contract with the club on January 20 in the wake of the incident.

He made 13 appearances for the club before being arrested on suspicion of rape. He also featured 408 times for Barca during his career and played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup just a month before his arrest.

