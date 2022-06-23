"Film my d**k" "Chill out you fu***r" - Video emerges of Bruno Fernandes embroiled in a foul-mouthed exchange with Manchester United duo 

Bruno Fernandes was filmed in an expletive-riddled conversation with Manchester United teammates Fred and Alex Telles.

Sport Bible has reported that footage shared on social media shows Fernandes yelling at the Brazilian duo. They were filming outside the club's training ground.

Fernandes can be heard shouting:

"Stop being such ballers. You are here to play football, not film it."

Jim White @jimw1 Still nine weeks of transfer window to go. So this is how I expect Man United to line up in first PL game:

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo Still nine weeks of transfer window to go. So this is how I expect Man United to line up in first PL game:De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

After the trio exchanged a series of swear words, the Portuguese declared that Fred and Telles can "film my d**k," to which Fred replied: "chill out you f****r."

The discussion turned out to be friendly banter between the teammates, as Telles was filming with Brazilian football marketing agency O Clube Football. The full-back was recording "A day in the life" style video. It was made to give fans an insight to an average day for the Brazilian international.

Footage of the exchange can be seen below:

Busby Babes Brasil @BusbyBabesBr E o Bruno Fernandes dando essa bronca no Alex Telles e no Fred?



E o Bruno Fernandes dando essa bronca no Alex Telles e no Fred? https://t.co/WJQOVjONCa

Danny Murphy believes Manchester United will end up finishing worse off than last season if they sign Christian Eriksen

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have made contact with Christian Eriken. They are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford, with his current deal at Brentford set to expire next week.

However, former Liverpool and England midfielder Murphy believes that Ten Hag should reconsider fielding Eriksen and Fernandes in the same side. The pundit told TalkSPORT:

“If you look at the Manchester United option, I don’t see that. If Ten Hag thinks he’s going to play Eriksen and Fernandes in the same team in the midfield with only one holding player, they’ll end up finishing worse off than they did this season.

Murphy went on to break down Eriksen and Fernandes' playing styles. He said they need a player with a different skillset compared to the pair.

“Unless he’s going to bring him in as back-up to Fernandes to play as a No.10, or is he going to play him as a central midfielder? If you’re talking about bringing De Jong and Eriksen in, where’s the legs, where’s the tenacity, where’s the tough tackling and physical presence? There isn’t one!

“It’s a strange one for United why they’d want Eriksen, I don’t get that. They’ve got enough attacking players and creative players."

Murphy added that Eriksen should prioritise moving to a club which guarantees playing time, should he decide to move on. That is considering Denmark will play in the World Cup later this year.

“If you’re Eriksen and you get the chance at this stage of your career to play for Manchester United, look, you do it. But what should be the most attractive option for Eriksen this summer? It depends where he’s going to play the most.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Transfer Rumours: According to the Gaurdian, Danish middielder Christian Eriksen has rejected a proposal from Manchester United



Things not looking good at all for the Red Devils in transfer market this year!!



#ChristianEriksen #ManchesterUnited #MUFC Transfer Rumours: According to the Gaurdian, Danish middielder Christian Eriksen has rejected a proposal from Manchester UnitedThings not looking good at all for the Red Devils in transfer market this year!! 🚨Transfer Rumours: According to the Gaurdian, Danish middielder Christian Eriksen has rejected a proposal from Manchester United 👀🇩🇰Things not looking good at all for the Red Devils in transfer market this year!! 🔴#ChristianEriksen #ManchesterUnited #MUFC https://t.co/Cu7ptHbqQT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far