"Film my d**k" "Chill out you fu***r" - Video emerges of Bruno Fernandes embroiled in a foul-mouthed exchange with Manchester United duo 

Bruno Fernandes was filmed in an expletive-riddled conversation with Manchester United teammates Fred and Alex Telles.
Sport Bible has reported that footage shared on social media shows Fernandes yelling at the Brazilian duo. They were filming outside the club's training ground.
Fernandes can be heard shouting:
"Stop being such ballers. You are here to play football, not film it."
After the trio exchanged a series of swear words, the Portuguese declared that Fred and Telles can "film my d**k," to which Fred replied: "chill out you f****r."
The discussion turned out to be friendly banter between the teammates, as Telles was filming with Brazilian football marketing agency O Clube Football. The full-back was recording "A day in the life" style video. It was made to give fans an insight to an average day for the Brazilian international.
Footage of the exchange can be seen below:
Danny Murphy believes Manchester United will end up finishing worse off than last season if they sign Christian Eriksen
According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have made contact with Christian Eriken. They are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford, with his current deal at Brentford set to expire next week.
However, former Liverpool and England midfielder Murphy believes that Ten Hag should reconsider fielding Eriksen and Fernandes in the same side. The pundit told TalkSPORT:
“If you look at the Manchester United option, I don’t see that. If Ten Hag thinks he’s going to play Eriksen and Fernandes in the same team in the midfield with only one holding player, they’ll end up finishing worse off than they did this season.
Murphy went on to break down Eriksen and Fernandes' playing styles. He said they need a player with a different skillset compared to the pair.
“Unless he’s going to bring him in as back-up to Fernandes to play as a No.10, or is he going to play him as a central midfielder? If you’re talking about bringing De Jong and Eriksen in, where’s the legs, where’s the tenacity, where’s the tough tackling and physical presence? There isn’t one!
“It’s a strange one for United why they’d want Eriksen, I don’t get that. They’ve got enough attacking players and creative players."
Murphy added that Eriksen should prioritise moving to a club which guarantees playing time, should he decide to move on. That is considering Denmark will play in the World Cup later this year.
“If you’re Eriksen and you get the chance at this stage of your career to play for Manchester United, look, you do it. But what should be the most attractive option for Eriksen this summer? It depends where he’s going to play the most.”