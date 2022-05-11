“Final audition for a Villa move in the summer?” – Liverpool fans believe one player is set to produce a ‘masterclass against Gerrard’ after starting against Aston Villa

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening (May 10) knowing that a victory at Villa Park will take the Reds level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating 1-1 draw against Tottenham last time out (May 7), which severely dented their hopes of completing a quadruple.

With City's 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle the following day, Liverpool now find themselves three points behind the Sky Blues and four behind on goal difference.

The Reds take on an Aston Villa side who have won their previous two encounters and are led by Anfield icon Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool have made five changes from their draw with Spurs, including bringing in academy product Curtis Jones, who will make his first top-flight appearance in seven games.

Jones has often been compared to Gerrard since his breakthrough in the Reds' first team. However, he has found opportunities hard to come by this term due to the excellent form of the midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the 21-year-old starting. Here are some of the reactions:

Zac @KopiteZac @LFC @AVFCOfficial Jones final audition for a Villa move in the summer? @LFC @AVFCOfficial Jones final audition for a Villa move in the summer?👀

LFC @kat_lfc13 @LFC @neiljonesgoal @AVFCOfficial Great to see Jones starting and Bobby back on the bench. Come on lads @LFC @neiljonesgoal @AVFCOfficial Great to see Jones starting and Bobby back on the bench. Come on lads 💪🔴

Gret @Ben_Gret @LFC @AVFCOfficial jones out klopps dungeon. I expect a 10 rating @LFC @AVFCOfficial jones out klopps dungeon. I expect a 10 rating

Klopp encourages Liverpool players to continue fighting for Premier League title ahead of Aston Villa clash

Despite dominating proceedings against Spurs, the Merseyside club could only grab a point from the clash. The result ended the Reds' 12-game winning streak in the top flight.

However, Klopp still believes that his side can still catch City, with the German. He said as per The Guardian:

“It is an important point because it is one point more than before the game but we all know the situation. I would love here to sit here and say, 'Yes, City will drop points,' but I can’t see it. We will see what happens. My problem is not City against Newcastle tomorrow, it is that we play against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old added:

"One point more than before, good, from 1-0 down it is massively better, but it was not exactly what we want. Now, we have to deal with it but we will.”

Klopp concluded by saying:

“First and foremost, we should stop behaving like it is a funeral. In my life, much worse things happen. The only chance we have is if something goes our way. Imagine City lose, I can’t see it but imagine if they do, and we lose it [the title] because we don’t believe anymore. That would be crazy.”

Villa have made two changes from their win at Burnley. Calum Chambers and Emi Buendia have been dropped for Marvelous Nakamba and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

