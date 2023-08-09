“Final - here we go!” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after guiding Al-Nassr to first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on social media after helping Al-Nassr get through to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Portugal captain scored a penalty in the 75th minute of the match to earn a 1-0 win for his team against Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

Sadio Mane was brought down inside the area and upon VAR check, a penalty was awarded to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo converted it with his immaculate accuracy and won the game for his team. He has now scored for four games in a row and the 38-year-old has gotten off to a flying start to his Al-Nassr career.

Ronaldo reacted to the win on social media, writing on Instagram:

"Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in 23 matches for the Saudi Pro League club. However, he didn't win any silverware last season and is looking to win a trophy this season. Al-Nassr will take on the winner of Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday, August 12.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane spoke about Arab Club Champions Cup final

Since joining Al-Nassr for a fee of €40 million from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane has already made three appearances for the Saudi Pro League club. The Senegalese earned the penalty which Cristiano Ronaldo converted against Al-Shorta.

After the game, Mane was asked about which team between Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal he would like to face. The former Liverpool superstar replied that while he doesn't have an idea about either team and said:

"I don't know these two teams, but we will know how to deal with any team that qualifies from them."

Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr have already faced off earlier in the competition with the game ending in a goalless draw. A clash against Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will mean that a Riyadh derby will be on the cards for the final.