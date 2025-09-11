“Finally gained true meaning… nine years later!” - Carlos Ruiz suggests he was ‘overlooked’ as he reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo equaling his record

Retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz has spoken publicly for the first time after Cristiano Ronaldo equalled his world record. The Portugal captain scored three goals in two qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to go level with Ruiz as the player with most goals in World Cup qualifiers.

Widely regarded as Guatemala's greatest football export, Ruiz took to X to share his thoughts on Ronaldo matching his record. He pointed out that it felt as though his nationality caused his achievement to be overlooked over the years, and it took Ronaldo matching it for him to gain relevance.

“Today I discovered that the record for most goals in World Cup Qualifiers finally gained true meaning… nine years later! I think the greatest part is being among those two legends, because that’s when the record takes on real value. As a Central American, it often seems overlooked", he said via Bolavip.com.

Carlos Ruiz broke Ali Daei's record for most goals in World Cup qualifiers when he scored his 39th goal in 2016 as his country sought qualification for the Mundial that was held in Russia two years later. Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo matched the record with a goal from the penalty spot in his country's 3-2 win over Hungary in Budapest.

Al-Nassr ace Ronaldo has four more qualifiers, at least, to play in and get a chance to own the record outright. With 943 career goals to his name, the 40-year-old will face Ireland and Hungary in two games next month, both in Portugal, hoping to secure yet another record for his glittering CV.

