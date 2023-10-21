"Finally we get to see the new midfield", "Let’s see if it works" - Liverpool fans excited after Jurgen Klopp names starting XI against Everton

Liverpool fans are reacting in excitement after Jurgen Klopp included Ryan Graveberch in the starting XI to face Everton at Anfield later today (October 21).

The Reds will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League after only taking away a point from their last two games. They are currently fourth in the standings with 17 points from eight games, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense, with Andrew Robertson missing out due to a dislocated shoulder while Joel Matip makes the bench.

The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota complete the starting XI, with the latter getting the nod over the in-form Darwin Nunez.

Fans are overjoyed to see Gravenberch in the lineup after his impressive start to his Liverpool tenure since joining from Bayern Munich on Deadline Day. The 21-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in seven appearances across all competitions so far.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

"Finally we get to see the new midfield."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"We got our mid. Let’s see if it works."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool will be full of confidence about securing all three points against 16th-placed Everton. The Reds have lost just one of their last 25 meetings against the Toffees, having won 11 and drawn 13.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals Andy Robertson is set for surgery after dislocating shoulder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed Reds left-back Andy Robertson is set to undergo surgery on his shoulder after dislocating it while representing Scotland during the recent international break.

The defender captained his nation against Spain in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier on October 12. Unfortunately, he was left hurt after Unai Simon accidentally landed on top of his shoulder following a collision between the pair.

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via BBC Sport):

"The decision we go towards is surgery. That means he's out for a while. I don't know exactly how long. You only see the real extent of an injury when you have a look into it, like properly open [up the shoulder] and fix it - but my experience tells me around about three months."

He added:

"There was a little chance that we could try without but after speaking to pretty much all experts, it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term. In my experience, you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful of challenges and all these kinds of things so he will be out for a while."

Robertson's absence will be a big blow for Liverpool. The Scotsman has been a reliable option for the Reds this season, scoring one goal in eight appearances.