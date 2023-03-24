"Finally got their revenge", "Kane needs to leave Spurs asap" - Twitter erupts as England get redemption over Italy with Euro 2024 qualifier win 

Ten-man England claimed a 2-1 win over their UEFA Euro 2020 conquerors Italy, thanks to Harry Kane's record-breaking penalty to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start. In the process, Gareth Southgate's side secured their first victory in bel paese against the Azzurri since 1961.

The Three Lions' opener arrived in the 13th minute when a dangerous Bukayo Saka corner caused havoc in the Italian box. Kane got on the end of it, but his shot was blocked. The ball fell to Declan Rice, and the midfielder struck home past Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

England were out for revenge following their Euro 2020 final defeat to the Azzurri. They grabbed their second in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot. Serbian referee Srdjan Jovanovic was advised by VAR to look at a potential handball by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

A spot-kick was awarded, and Kane made no mistake. He buried the ball past Donnarumma to score his 54th goal for the Three Lions. He's now England's all-time leading top goalscorer, moving ahead of Wayne Rooney.

It nearly got even better for Southgate's men when they came racing on the attack in the 45+1st minute. Kane played a superb ball to Jack Grealish, but with the goal gaping, the Manchester City attacker lashed agonisingly wide.

Italy were a much better side in the second half and pulled one back in the 56th minute. Luca Pellegrini played a brilliant diagonal pass to release Argentinian-born striker Mateo Retegui. He drove home a superb low effort past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to net on his international debut.

Gli Azzurri boss Roberto Martinez must have galvanised his troops at half-time. The hosts were on top throughout the second half. They were demanding that Luke Shaw be sent off in the 77th minute after a challenge on Retegui. The Manchester United left-back had just been handed a yellow card for time wasting.

Shaw was eventually given a second booking and subsequently handed his marching orders. The Red Devils man was handed two yellow cards in 54 seconds.

England were hanging on in the final stages following Shaw's dismissal. The Italians bombarded Pickford's goal with numerous chances. However, the Three Lions held firm to carve out a memorable win.

It was their first win in Italy in 62 years and their first over the Azzurri since a 2-1 win in a friendly in 2012. One fan recalled the Euro final defeat:

"Italy doesn’t want it. GG England. Finally got their revenge."

Meanwhile, another fan has called for Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur as he continues to shatter records:

"Record England goalscorer. Kane needs to leave Spurs asap."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Three Lions' superb victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona:

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England ’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick 🤣. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick 🤣. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry 👏👏👏 https://t.co/mX7M8S8al3

Rob Staton @robstaton but will take the win That was such an England second half. Football, cricket, rugby. An unmatched ability to make things harder than they need to bebut will take the win That was such an England second half. Football, cricket, rugby. An unmatched ability to make things harder than they need to be 😂 but will take the win

Tori🇮🇹 @GODTeez Italy doesn’t want it. GG England. Finally got their revenge Italy doesn’t want it. GG England. Finally got their revenge

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 54 - Harry Kane has scored his 54th goal for @England , surpassing Wayne Rooney to become the all-time top scoring player for the nation. Record. 54 - Harry Kane has scored his 54th goal for @England, surpassing Wayne Rooney to become the all-time top scoring player for the nation. Record. https://t.co/eJjczWd0PQ

🧃🍎 @osilamaa7 record england goalscorer, kane needs to leave spurs asap record england goalscorer, kane needs to leave spurs asap

ncilashe @supreme_envy kane is the most elite goal scorer england has ever produced but he doesn’t have a major trophy at 30 kane is the most elite goal scorer england has ever produced but he doesn’t have a major trophy at 30

Paddy Power @paddypower Paddy Power @paddypower PENALTY! England awarded a spot kick following a handball by Di Lorenzo! PENALTY! England awarded a spot kick following a handball by Di Lorenzo! GOAL! Kane shows that even if he can’t do it when it counts in a tournament, he can do it in a qualifier! 0-2 twitter.com/paddypower/sta… GOAL! Kane shows that even if he can’t do it when it counts in a tournament, he can do it in a qualifier! 0-2 twitter.com/paddypower/sta…

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 🏽



England’s All Time Leading Goalscorer KaneEngland’s All Time Leading Goalscorer Kane 👏🏽England’s All Time Leading Goalscorer

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



Goals scored (54)

Goals as captain (46)

Goals via penalties (18)

Goals in a single year (16 in 2021)

Goals in major tournaments (12)



Legend. 54 - Harry Kane has the @England men's record for:Goals scored (54)Goals as captain (46)Goals via penalties (18)Goals in a single year (16 in 2021)Goals in major tournaments (12)Legend. 54 - Harry Kane has the @England men's record for:Goals scored (54)Goals as captain (46)Goals via penalties (18)Goals in a single year (16 in 2021)Goals in major tournaments (12)Legend. https://t.co/7hrK8G5YRt

Louis R-W @RW_louis Kane genuinely is that guy but will definitely be written off by no trophies argument for future generations. He is honestly the best all round English striker of all time. Kane genuinely is that guy but will definitely be written off by no trophies argument for future generations. He is honestly the best all round English striker of all time.

Joshua @j_shua27 If only Kane scored pens when it mattered If only Kane scored pens when it mattered 😭

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 John Stones is the absolute bollocks ain’t he. John Stones is the absolute bollocks ain’t he.

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Grealish just bottled a Saka pre assist by missing a sitter… Grealish just bottled a Saka pre assist by missing a sitter… https://t.co/ZHt9gIqAt8

MUFC MARCUS 🇶🇦 @MarcusKnowsBall

#ITAENG How do i tell my kids that Jack Grealish missed from this angle? How do i tell my kids that Jack Grealish missed from this angle? 😭😭#ITAENG https://t.co/oRGVgeDrz5

Uche Amako @UcheAmako Shambolic defending by Harry Maguire. Gives the ball away, over commits to foul Barella, is completely out of position & the attacker scores in his zone. Southgate talks about selecting his best players but he can't keep picking Maguire when he performs like that #ITAENG Shambolic defending by Harry Maguire. Gives the ball away, over commits to foul Barella, is completely out of position & the attacker scores in his zone. Southgate talks about selecting his best players but he can't keep picking Maguire when he performs like that #ITAENG

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Got to start adding goals to his game Grealish. Having a good season but needs to score more Got to start adding goals to his game Grealish. Having a good season but needs to score more

Martín V @Napoleonismo Retegui chanting the italian national team anthem



Retegui chanting the italian national team anthemhttps://t.co/llpiWVGtJK

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live twitter.com/Squawka_Live/s… Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



◎ 8 games

◉ 6 goals



He makes his Italy debut against England.



#ITAENG Mateo Retegui has scored more goals than any other player in the 2023 Liga Profesional so far this season:◎ 8 games◉ 6 goalsHe makes his Italy debut against England. Mateo Retegui has scored more goals than any other player in the 2023 Liga Profesional so far this season:◎ 8 games◉ 6 goalsHe makes his Italy debut against England. 🇮🇹#ITAENG https://t.co/rkEwIAVKCa Mateo Retegui scores against England on his Italy debut. Mateo Retegui scores against England on his Italy debut. 👀 twitter.com/Squawka_Live/s…

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Luke Shaw gets two weeks rest from playing games Luke Shaw gets two weeks rest from playing games https://t.co/vFiQyTiL1G

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Shaw going above and beyond to rest up with Rashford. Hero. Shaw going above and beyond to rest up with Rashford. Hero.

England's Harry Kane took responsibility for 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

The Spurs striker took the agonising exit on the chin.

England made a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup last December following a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarterfinals. Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the lead with a fine strike in the 17th minute.

However, Southgate's men equalised through Kane, who slotted home a 54th-minute penalty. They were perhaps the better side but went 2-1 down when Olivier Giroud headed home Antoine Griezmann's brilliant cross.

They were given a golden opportunity to equalise when Mason Mount was brought down by Theo Hernandez. Kane stepped up again but this time sent his effort sailing high over France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' crossbar.

He was devastated and crestfallen following the defeat. He accepted responsibility, saying (via talkSPORT):

"I am gutted; the team are gutted. We had full belief that we could achieve something special at this World Cup, but it came down to small details."

He added:

“I thought on the night we had the better chances and better spells in the game. It comes down to execution. As captain, I take it on the chin and responsibility missing the penalty."

Kane has bounced back with a brilliant display against Italy. He has broken a record and continued his superb season for club and country.

Poll : 0 votes