"Finally holding that bench", "Thank you Klopp" - Liverpool fans react as 23-year-old star dropped from starting XI to face Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans are rejoicing on X after Jurgen Klopp dropped Dominik Szoboszlai from the starting XI for their Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14.

The Reds will aim to return to winning ways in the league after being held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last Sunday. Moreover, they suffered a heavy 0-3 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

They are currently third in the standings with 71 points from 31 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City. A win against the Eagles would see them return to the top of the table.

Alisson Becker returns to the starting XI for Liverpool after a lengthy layoff due to a hamstring injury. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defence. The midfield consists of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Curtis Jones. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Fans are glad to see Szoboszlai drop to the bench. The 23-year-old hasn't put in the best of performances since returning from injury, failing to register a goal contribution in his last five league games.

One fan posted:

"Szoboszlai finally holding that bench. Man has been beyond average."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Wow szoboszlai is benched and alisson is back. Thank you klopp."

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Freed from the shackles of Szoboszlai…," one fan wrote.

"i like this move from klopp , dropped a trash szoboszlai and put jones. this means in this match we will pose more control," one fan posted.

"I like that team. Hopefully give Szoboszlai the kick up the arse he needs", one fan admitted

"So glad to see Szobo dropped too. Would have also liked to see Salah/Nunez dropped but we have nobody to replace them with I guess," one fan claimed.

"Klopp ain't messing around. Good to see. Szobo dropped. Konate back. Alisson in goal. Let's go reds, we need a performance today!," another fan wrote

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League?

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield later today knowing they will need all three points to stay alive in the title race. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in the Premier League.

Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park (December 9, 2023). Jean-Phillipe Mateta gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute and they appeared to be in cruise control before Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute.

Jurgen Klopp and company applied the pressure, leveling the scores just a minute later through Mohamed Salah. Harvey Elliott scored a brilliant winner in the 91st minute to secure all three points for his side.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 13 league games against the Eagles, winning 11 and drawing two. They will be the favorites later today, considering Palace are winless in their last five games.

Poll : Was Jurgen Klopp right in dropping Dominik Szoboszlai from the starting XI? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion